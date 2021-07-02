New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASEAN Cold Chain Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101223/?utm_source=GNW

According to Economic Research Institute For ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), Thailand has a total capacity of 940,000 tonnes for both public and private cold storage facilities. In Vietnam, the private sector has a capacity of more than 500,000 pallets. Capacity figures for Indonesia and Myanmar are 370,200 tonnes and 88,148 tonnes, respectively, but these only represent the capacities of major companies. The distribution of food products is rapidly shifting from traditional markets toward supermarkets and convenience stores. Refrigerated and frozen products are easier to procure as major distributors offer shipping via insulated trucks. The quality of local cold-chain services varies widely. Food products have been damaged from a lack of refrigeration, as well as from loading and unloading at room temperature. It is estimated that 90% of Southeast Asia’s food waste is created during transport.



With the COVID-19 pandemic challenging the economy, it has upended the cold chain logistics sector with massive changes in operations, supply chains, regulations and manpower requirements. Foreign investors are now able to own 100% of partnerships, a figure that was previously 75%. It has also transformed the market with lasting impact on the future. Modernization in the logistics sector has supported the growth of the refrigerated logistics market.



Key Market Trends

Halal Food industry driving the growth of the market



In recent years, global brands have begun to focus on the Muslim economy to capitalize on rising purchasing power and shifting consumer spending priorities. Around 260 million Muslims live in the ASEAN region, the majority of whom live in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, and Brunei. The number of halal lifestyle events and campaigns held across the region in the last decade to stimulate interest in Islamic travel, foods, fashion, and cosmetics, and financial services has increased.



Amid the pandemic’s economic crises, Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, is focusing on developing its halal industry to meet domestic and global demand. Despite the pressure on economies around the world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the halal industry has been able to post positive results. Before the pandemic, the industry had grown at a rate of 3.2% in 2019, which was higher than the global economy’s 2.3% growth. The Halal industry of Malaysia is growing rapidly, in 2020 this industry has contributed around 8% to the country’s GDP. According to Halal Industry Development Corporation (HIDC), Malaysia’s halal industry market value is expected to reach USD 147.4 billion by the end of 2025. In 2020, the country exported about RM 38 billion worth of halal products. Singapore’s halal dining scene market has been thriving in recent years, with more food and beverage (F&B) outlets opening and more halal certifications issued. In 2019, the halal dining market in Singapore is expected to be worth USD 1 billion, with local Muslims spending USD 700 million. The halal industry will give a great boost to the cold chain logistic market, the transportation of the food required a temperature controlled environment because most the food products have smaller shelf lives.



Several policies aimed at developing the halal industry have demonstrated by the government in the recent times, including the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (KEK) for the industry. In addition, the collaboration between the National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS) and companies such as Unilever Indonesia is expected to boost the country’s halal industry. The Malaysian government is also making many advancements to become a global market leader in the halal market. The halal industry master plan and halal park are the recent advancements made by the government.?



Spotlight on Philippines Cold Chain Industry



In the Philippines, there is an ongoing shift in consumer habits to buy fresh and frozen produce from supermarkets than from traditional wet markets. Besides the internal demand, external demand is also driving the explosion in cold chain storage facilities and logistics. The Philippines agricultural exports have increased dramatically in recent years. The Philippines has also witnessed a shift in consumer behaviour to buy fresh products. Additionally, the growth of online grocery and e-commerce has bolstered the growth of cold storage facilities and infrastructure support. The US-supported Philippines Cold Chain Project (PCCP) is also expected to play an important role in enhancing the Southeast country’s cold chain logistics facilities and infrastructure. The project aims to increase agricultural production, which meets international food safety requirements by developing cold chain-related markets and improved technologies. Additionally, the country’s agricultural products get a boost, with China signing a USD 1 billion in agreement for imports. The investments indicate the need for a temperature-controlled environment for integrating supply chains and creating value addition to customers. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions factory closures and limits to worker movements have hampered the whole manufacturing sector. Philippines is also dependent on tourism for its food industry, which have been hampered by the pandemic.



Competitive Landscape

The cold chain logistics market landscape of the ASEAN region is fragmented in nature with a mix of global and local players. The market is still served by small- and medium-sized local players with small fleets and storage spaces. Some of the countries, like Singapore, have a strong presence of global players, like DHL and Nippon Express. Additionally, global players are investing in the market and acquiring local companies to increase their footprint in the region. For instance, Tasco, a subsidiary of Yusen Logistics, acquired two major cold chain service providers in Malaysia. To compete with global players, local enterprises are also investing in cold chain infrastructure to meet the standards. Furthermore, logistics companies in Japan strengthen their activities in ASEAN by setting up bases of land transportation in ASEAN countries for each country within the manufacturing and distribution industries, thereby pushing the construction of a supply chain. The companies are also involved in the development of cold chain and also actively invest in logistics related to fruits and vegetables, flowers, cosmetics and consumer goods.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101223/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________