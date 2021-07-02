New Company to Produce Rapid EV Chargers

Tulsa, Okla., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma will soon be home to a new multimillion dollar production facility for rapid Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers. Tulsa-based Getka Group is forming a new company in partnership with TECO-Westinghouse and Phihong USA, to design, manufacture and distribute Level 2 and Level 3 Rapid EV chargers with plans to expand EV production lines.

Sophia Chiu, TECO chairman, points out that "This collaboration puts into action TECO's vision of energy conservation, emission reduction, intelligence, and automation.” This vision has guided TECO to enter the e-vehicle industry in recent years, as illustrated by the production of powertrains for various e-vehicles. Our partnership with Phihong and Getka to produce rapid chargers marks a major milestone in bringing this vision to life."

“In addition to bringing new jobs to the market, the new venture will bring diversity to our local economy by strengthening the manufacturing sector and incorporating environmentally-friendly operations into the manufacturing process,” said Dariusz Cichocki, CEO of Getka Group.

The EV chargers will provide fast-charging for commercial, municipal and government electric passenger vehicles and buses. The new company plans to add two additional EV manufacturing lines over the course of 18 months.

The company is exploring options to locate its new facility in Oklahoma. In accordance with Getka’s Zero Impact approach, the manufacturing process will utilize solar power and industrial grade battery backup to provide uninterrupted power supply while also reducing emissions.

“This collaboration and partnership will leverage the strengths of three industry leaders to further advance EV adoption across the central U.S. by deploying much-needed EV charging infrastructure. It’s an absolute win-win,” said Lin Chung-Ming, Chairman of Phihong.

The project will build on Getka’s renewable energy projects announced in the United States and further expand its Zero Impact strategy and commitment to Oklahoma by integrating green manufacturing in the Heartland.

About Getka Group

Getka Group is an integrated energy company providing engineering, construction and delivery of petroleum, refined products and solar energy. The company is focused on strategic domestic and global growth that connects the security of U.S. energy reserves and resources to today’s changing worldwide energy marketplace. More information is available online at www.getka.com.

About Phihong USA

Phihong is a leading global power products manufacturer, and a recognized brand within the industry. With nearly 50 years of experience, and a commitment towards worldwide environmental protection and carbon reduction, Phihong has developed an array of highly efficient EV charging products. The company serves electronics OEMs in the telecom, datacom, personal electronics, and industrial markets. From EV chargers to open frame power supplies, AC adapters, DC-DC power supplies, battery chargers, LED drivers and network power supplies. More information is available online at www.phihong.com.

About TECO-Westinghouse

Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, TECO-Westinghouse is a leading manufacturer and supplier of electric motors and controls for the energy, water, mining, and metal industries. Through research and development, TECO-Westinghouse has also developed advanced capabilities in renewable energy customization with green energy and battery storage solutions including micro-grids, electrical vehicle charging, and scalable energy storage (BESS) with solar and wind energy integration. More information is available online at www.tecowestinghouse.com.

