Form 8.3 - UDG Healthcare plc

| Source: Glazer Capital LLC Glazer Capital LLC

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

UK DISCLOSURE, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.    KEY INFORMATION

 Name of person dealing (Note 1)Glazer Capital, LLC
 Company dealt inUDG Healthcare plc
 Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)€0.05 ordinary shares
 Date of dealingJuly 1, 2021

2.    INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)  Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 LongShort
  Number (%) Number (%)
 (1) Relevant securities0 (0%)0 (0%)
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)5,500,100 (2.18%)0 (0%)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell0 (0%)0 (0%)
 Total5,500,100 (2.18%)0 (0%)

(b)  Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

 Class of relevant security:LongShort
  Number (%) Number (%)
 (1) Relevant securities  
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)  
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell  
 Total  

Ap20

1.    DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)    Purchases and sales

 Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
   

(b)    Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

 Product name,

 e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction

 (Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		 Price per unit

 (Note 5)
 CFDIncreased Long1,000,00010.69 GBP
 CFDIncreased Long400,00010.67 GBP
    

(c)   Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)    Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
       

(ii)    Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)
   

(d)    Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
   

Ap21

2.    OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
                None. 

                                                                           

 Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO
 Date of disclosureJuly 2, 2021
 Contact nameMegan Boylan
 Telephone number(212) 808-7302
 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
 If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) 