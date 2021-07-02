Global Pressure Pumping Market to Reach $404.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Pumping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032658/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hydraulic Fracturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$262.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cementing segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR

- The Pressure Pumping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 13.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.

- Other Service Types Segment to Record 13.6% CAGR

- In the global Other Service Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Frac Tech Services International

Frontier Oilfield Services Inc.

Halliburton Company

Key Energy Services

Premier Pressure Pumping

RPC Inc.

Sanjel Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Superior Energy Services

Trican Well Services Limited

Universal and Weatherford International

Weatherford International Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032658/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic

Fracturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Fracturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Fracturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cementing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cementing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cementing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Service

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Conventional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Unconventional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Unconventional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Unconventional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by Service

Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by Resource

Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by Service

Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by Service

Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by Service

Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by Service

Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by Resource

Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by Service

Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Pressure Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing,

Cementing and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and

Other Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Pressure Pumping by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Pressure Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and

Unconventional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Pressure Pumping by Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Conventional and Unconventional for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Pressure Pumping

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pressure

Pumping by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional and Unconventional for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Service Type - Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other

Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Pumping by Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Pressure Pumping by

Resource Type - Conventional and Unconventional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Pumping

by Resource Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032658/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________