Synapse Network to Develop First Cross-Chain Cryptocurrency Investment Ecosystem

LONDON, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross-blockchain technology specialist Synapse Network is developing the first cross-chain investment ecosystem based on blockchain technology. It will offer five cross-chain products for the cryptocurrency sector, including a cross-chain DEX and DeFi marketplace, a chain agnostic launchpad bringing together projects and private investors to enable investment opportunities in early-stage startups, and an accelerator and incubator for startups and entrepreneurs, where ideas are converted into working projects. There will also be an Investment Syndicate of trusted and reliable VC funds, business angels, tech partners, private investors and blockchain projects, providing fast-track access to capital, technology and partnerships.

As the cryptocurrency market expands and new coins are introduced, crypto investors are looking to limit the number of apps, ecosystems, wallets that they use and to simplify the way they invest. Instead, they are seeking a simple one-stop-shop solution to consolidate their transactions and investments.

Synapse Network now has a live, working cross-chain launchpad product, which allows investors to allocate their funds in projects based on different blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance SmartChain, Solana, Polygon and many other popular blockchains. This contrasts with a multichain solution, where you need to invest into one of multiple ecosystems. Synapse held an early community presale using its product and is now listing startups/projects based on multiple blockchains and is enabling investors utilising the product to invest in cross-chain investments.

In addition, it has raised nearly $2,000,000 from venture capital and community funding rounds; current partners include Black Dragon, Dutch Crypto Investors, Moonwhale, Chainlink, OIG, ICO HUB, Crypto Weekly, Minted Lab and CSP DAO.

Synapse Network Co-Founder Paweł Łaskarzewski is a Technology executive and Enterprise Solution Architect with a demonstrated history of over 20 years of experience in the IT industry. He is skilled in large scale projects with strong problem solving and business development skills, bridging the gap between technology innovation, business, and operations. Paweł has worked for several international companies, including Citibank, EuroSport and B/E Aerospace. He also co-founded several successful startup companies including Molecule.one, Kiwi Jobs and Absolvent Group.

His Co-Founder, serial entrepreneur and investor Michał Domarecki, has founded and run several successful companies internationally in the areas of IT, transport and logistics. He has been involved in cryptocurrencies for over six years, actively investing in and advising blockchain startups and working with brands such as Crypto.com and founding Gems Reviews.

Synapse Network Co-Founder Paweł Łaskarzewski commented, “The cross-chain revolution is the next big step of blockchain evolution, so we are thrilled to be the only player in the market to offer this technology. Cross-chain means you can choose any chain you want, or even several at a time, for any investment that you desire.

About Synapse Network

Synapse Network is developing a cross-chain investment ecosystem including a launchpad plus an investment and startup acceleration ecosystem based on blockchain technology combining multiple high-value tools to create an entire Investment Syndicate ecosystem.

All projects launched from the Synapse accelerator and launchpad platform will be backed with Synapse technology, fast-tracking the entire Synapse ecosystem to the mainstream market with seamless smart contract integration, fast data gathering ability and strong security guarantees.

