14/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces ending of the stabilization period

Company announcement 14/2021



Stabilization period ends

Kolding, Denmark, 2 July 2021 - With reference to company announcement no. 4/2021 dated 17 June 2021 published by Green Hydrogen Systems regarding the beginning of the stabilization period following the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen (the “Listing”), Green Hydrogen Systems has received notification from Carnegie Investment Bank, Filial af Carnegie Investment Bank AB (PUBL), Sverige (“Carnegie”) as Stabilizing Manager in the Offering, that the stabilization period has ended and that no stabilization measures have been taken in the stabilization period in the shares of Green Hydrogen Systems.

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

