Bar W Petroleum & Electrical Inc. to Acquire Williams Petroleum in B.C.

Calgary, Alberta, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bar W Petroleum and Electric Inc. (“Bar W”), has agreed to acquire the operating assets of Williams Petroleum, a complementary downstream maintenance and construction service provider head-quartered in Prince George, B.C.

Williams Petroleum consists of one primary site in Prince George, and services most of the northern B.C. interior. Their clients include retail fuel sites and private commercial cardlock, logging, mining and oil & gas sites.

Williams Petroleum has one of the largest teams of trained petroleum technicians in northern B.C. Like Bar W, they offer downstream maintenance and construction services, complemented by some tank sales and rentals. Bar W expects to continue the valuable vendor relationships with this combination.

“With their commitment to expertise, safety and competitive pricing, Williams Petroleum is a valuable addition to the Bar W network,” says Mike Brochu, General Manager of Bar W. “In addition to the wide breadth of services they will bring to our existing customers, Williams Petroleum also provides an opportunity to expand Bar W’s geographic reach and extend our offering.”

All Peace Petroleum, a division of Bar W Petroleum & Electric, has operations focused on downstream maintenance, calibration and construction as well as a tank sales, rental and mobile cardlock solutions business.

“Bar W has built a strong foundation of people, reputation, and integrity,” says Mike Brochu, “We welcome the Williams Petroleum team, and the added value they bring to our network. We continuously strive to find new opportunities to enhance the services we offer to customers and believe the acquisition of Williams Petroleum helps deliver on that promise.”

Williams Petroleum will continue to operate under its own name as a branch of Bar W and remains dedicated to providing great service along with competitive pricing to valued clients, and environmentally safe packages for their downstream petroleum maintenance, construction and equipment needs.