H1 2021 update on Pixium Vision’s liquidity

agreement with Gilbert Dupont

Paris, July 1st, 2021 – 18:00 CEST - Under the liquidity agreement signed between Pixium Vision and Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2021:

Number of shares: 81,535

Cash position: 61,754.90 €

During H1 2021, the total trades were as follow:

BUY 910,206 shares 1,167,238.82 € 2,451 trades SELL 917,589 shares 1,163,640.48 € 2,546 trades

It is specified that as of December 31, 2020, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 88,918

Cash position: 65,353.24 €

As a reminder, the liquidity agreement was initially granted with the following means:

Number of shares: 0

Cash position: 300,000 €

Page 1 / 5





Contacts

Pixium Vision Lloyd Diamond Directeur Général

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 49



Media relations LifeSci Advisors Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49



Investor Relations LifeSci Advisors Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 69 99 37 83

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision’s mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems require a surgical procedure and a rehabilitation period.

Pixium Vision is conducting clinical feasibility studies of its Prima system, its miniaturised wireless sub-retinal implant, in patients who have lost their sight due to retinal degeneration associated with the dry form of Age- Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Pixium Vision works closely with world-renowned academic partners, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, USA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified. Pixium Vision has been qualified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN: FR0011950641; Mnemonic: ALPIX

Pixium Vision is included in the Euronext GROWTH ALLSHARE index Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles.

Disclaimer

This press release, implicitly or expressly, contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pixium Vision and its business. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pixium Vision to be materially different from the results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Pixium Vision issues this press release as at this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pixium Vision to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to section 3 “Risk Factors” of the Company’s reference document, which was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number D.20-0350 on 24 April 2020, and which can be viewed on the websites of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers - “AMF” (www.amf-france.org) and Pixium Vision (www.pixium-vision.com).





APPENDIX H1 2021

Achats Ventes Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR TOTAL 2 451 910 206 1 167 238,82 2 546 917 589 1 163 640,48 04/01/2021 22 5453 4411,48 20 4413 3652,64 05/01/2021 0 0 0 24 7800 6548,88 06/01/2021 12 9304 12472,94 14 9311 12435,77 07/01/2021 17 9790 10773,9 15 11100 12382,05 08/01/2021 13 8250 8980,95 20 5600 6207,04 11/01/2021 0 0 0 12 9174 11008,8 12/01/2021 1 150 172,5 20 5822 6724,41 13/01/2021 26 11373 13105,11 25 9788 11422,6 14/01/2021 35 9930 11263,6 19 5792 6660,8 15/01/2021 26 9129 9863,88 16 6023 6675,29 18/01/2021 20 5272 5454,41 14 3476 3710,28 19/01/2021 24 8133 8391,63 49 17093 18178,41 20/01/2021 19 4253 4669,37 4 1500 1690,35 21/01/2021 21 8700 9341,19 13 4245 4619,83 22/01/2021 40 11873 12264,81 2 250 260,3 25/01/2021 19 6011 5992,97 3 2060 2124,68 26/01/2021 4 500 469 21 7248 7358,89 27/01/2021 12 2933 2815,39 4 300 309,99 28/01/2021 13 5969 5644,88 21 7191 6894,73 29/01/2021 29 6185 5878,22 4 1483 1419,38 01/02/2021 25 8425 7979,32 36 13028 12566,81 02/02/2021 0 0 0 57 12110 12039,76 03/02/2021 21 6702 6677,2 11 1795 1836,29 04/02/2021 2 958 978,88 47 16491 17218,25 05/02/2021 26 8843 9336,44 5 3650 3884,33 08/02/2021 22 8788 9062,19 16 4893 5169,45 09/02/2021 0 0 0 12 3387 3507,58 10/02/2021 19 9750 10108,8 8 2277 2391,53 11/02/2021 29 10988 10978,11 11 5779 5822,92 12/02/2021 16 8233 8193,48 29 13493 13600,94 15/02/2021 4 1300 1328,21 22 9580 9833,87 16/02/2021 30 13998 14409,54 29 14458 15248,85 17/02/2021 10 2983 3099,64 27 6541 6859,55 18/02/2021 42 16042 16245,73 25 9188 9370,84 19/02/2021 16 7241 7369,89 53 18288 19134,73 22/02/2021 30 8546 8874,17 22 5857 6266,4 23/02/2021 34 14123 14134,3 30 11031 11328,84 24/02/2021 20 7841 7756,32 6 4060 4094,92 25/02/2021 6 2950 2918,73 9 3420 3408,37 26/02/2021 16 7150 6935,5 13 6542 6371,91 01/03/2021 22 5465 5326,19 22 7049 6930,58 02/03/2021 38 12372 11964,96 22 6781 6610,12 03/03/2021 18 9070 8747,11 21 7278 7070,58 04/03/2021 32 9790 9270,15 15 5265 5055,45 05/03/2021 16 3564 3294,92 101 39131 40876,24 08/03/2021 9 5829 12124,32 21 11762 25020,13





09/03/2021 74 30072 61079,24 42 14080 30662,02 10/03/2021 39 11522 21667,12 36 12816 25344,92 11/03/2021 31 11539 21415,23 17 2997 5668,83 12/03/2021 74 23465 41307,79 54 31473 56062,85 15/03/2021 9 4122 8107,15 40 18674 37913,82 16/03/2021 48 23823 47676,97 36 14252 29170,99 17/03/2021 31 14183 28099,36 24 10730 21452,49 18/03/2021 29 12396 24289,96 6 1815 3629,46 19/03/2021 16 8194 15440,77 23 14929 28562,16 22/03/2021 31 8907 16898,36 14 3877 7463,23 23/03/2021 0 19458 34730,58 0 12424 22635,29 24/03/2021 9 2759 4723,96 0 0 0 25/03/2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/03/2021 26 10400 15987,92 34 11450 17504,76 29/03/2021 8 2850 4565,7 6 2313 3766,03 30/03/2021 0 0 0 39 10906 19671,15 31/03/2021 42 11234 20660,45 36 11579 21506,83 01/04/2021 24 7855 13806,73 14 5906 10330,18 06/04/2021 14 6581 9897,82 17 6450 9986,54 07/04/2021 13 4015 6903,79 12 4895 8561,36 08/04/2021 29 10616 17224,46 11 2273 3753,86 09/04/2021 26 9692 15099,17 15 4159 6544,6 12/04/2021 27 8380 12487,88 11 2810 4227,08 13/04/2021 36 7169 10114,03 11 2645 3767,01 14/04/2021 9 1722 2372,06 9 2600 3595,54 15/04/2021 22 6161 8281 8 2395 3242,35 16/04/2021 21 4999 6876,12 56 16289 22558,64 19/04/2021 35 11278 15482,44 0 0 0 20/04/2021 36 8919 11552,78 45 13765 17780,25 21/04/2021 18 8884 11661,14 33 7136 9470,9 22/04/2021 30 8400 10795,68 7 3122 4072,02 23/04/2021 20 6581 7973,54 30 6167 7430 26/04/2021 21 4895 5859,32 25 7133 8818,53 27/04/2021 44 12384 15102,29 36 9759 12034,8 28/04/2021 15 3834 4688,98 50 11893 15358,62 29/04/2021 14 6491 8044,95 19 5211 6516,36 30/04/2021 10 6540 8050,74 21 5451 6725,44 03/05/2021 25 8904 10885,14 18 8720 10773,56 04/05/2021 7 2251 2744,19 25 4039 5034,21 05/05/2021 6 1600 1955,68 24 4669 5831,58 06/05/2021 22 4683 5668,3 22 4752 5864,92 07/05/2021 17 7908 9627,99 25 6715 8237,96 10/05/2021 0 6636 8074,68 0 3431 4209,49 11/05/2021 33 9358 11035,89 16 5840 6963,03 12/05/2021 28 9748 11199,48 20 7862 9160,02 13/05/2021 9 2909 3298,81 24 12256 14433,89 14/05/2021 13 5672 6679,35 2 1008 1197,71 17/05/2021 19 4635 5368,72 19 2339 2742,24 18/05/2021 21 7975 9128,19 16 5257 6036,09 19/05/2021 23 6436 7203,17 1 1 1,12 20/05/2021 23 11517 12726,29 19 11894 13123,84 21/05/2021 21 4617 5012,22 14 2532 2753,04



