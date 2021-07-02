H1 2021 update on Pixium Vision’s liquidity
agreement with Gilbert Dupont
Paris, July 1st, 2021 – 18:00 CEST - Under the liquidity agreement signed between Pixium Vision and Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2021:
- Number of shares: 81,535
- Cash position: 61,754.90 €
During H1 2021, the total trades were as follow:
|BUY
|910,206 shares
|1,167,238.82 €
|2,451 trades
|SELL
|917,589 shares
|1,163,640.48 €
|2,546 trades
It is specified that as of December 31, 2020, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 88,918
- Cash position: 65,353.24 €
As a reminder, the liquidity agreement was initially granted with the following means:
- Number of shares: 0
- Cash position: 300,000 €
ABOUT PIXIUM VISION
Pixium Vision’s mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems require a surgical procedure and a rehabilitation period.
Pixium Vision is conducting clinical feasibility studies of its Prima system, its miniaturised wireless sub-retinal implant, in patients who have lost their sight due to retinal degeneration associated with the dry form of Age- Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Pixium Vision works closely with world-renowned academic partners, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, USA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified. Pixium Vision has been qualified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance
Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN: FR0011950641; Mnemonic: ALPIX
Pixium Vision is included in the Euronext GROWTH ALLSHARE index Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles.
APPENDIX H1 2021
|Achats
|Ventes
|Nombre de transactions
|Nombre de titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Nombre de transactions
|Nombre de titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|TOTAL
|2 451
|910 206
|1 167 238,82
|2 546
|917 589
|1 163 640,48
|04/01/2021
|22
|5453
|4411,48
|20
|4413
|3652,64
|05/01/2021
|0
|0
|0
|24
|7800
|6548,88
|06/01/2021
|12
|9304
|12472,94
|14
|9311
|12435,77
|07/01/2021
|17
|9790
|10773,9
|15
|11100
|12382,05
|08/01/2021
|13
|8250
|8980,95
|20
|5600
|6207,04
|11/01/2021
|0
|0
|0
|12
|9174
|11008,8
|12/01/2021
|1
|150
|172,5
|20
|5822
|6724,41
|13/01/2021
|26
|11373
|13105,11
|25
|9788
|11422,6
|14/01/2021
|35
|9930
|11263,6
|19
|5792
|6660,8
|15/01/2021
|26
|9129
|9863,88
|16
|6023
|6675,29
|18/01/2021
|20
|5272
|5454,41
|14
|3476
|3710,28
|19/01/2021
|24
|8133
|8391,63
|49
|17093
|18178,41
|20/01/2021
|19
|4253
|4669,37
|4
|1500
|1690,35
|21/01/2021
|21
|8700
|9341,19
|13
|4245
|4619,83
|22/01/2021
|40
|11873
|12264,81
|2
|250
|260,3
|25/01/2021
|19
|6011
|5992,97
|3
|2060
|2124,68
|26/01/2021
|4
|500
|469
|21
|7248
|7358,89
|27/01/2021
|12
|2933
|2815,39
|4
|300
|309,99
|28/01/2021
|13
|5969
|5644,88
|21
|7191
|6894,73
|29/01/2021
|29
|6185
|5878,22
|4
|1483
|1419,38
|01/02/2021
|25
|8425
|7979,32
|36
|13028
|12566,81
|02/02/2021
|0
|0
|0
|57
|12110
|12039,76
|03/02/2021
|21
|6702
|6677,2
|11
|1795
|1836,29
|04/02/2021
|2
|958
|978,88
|47
|16491
|17218,25
|05/02/2021
|26
|8843
|9336,44
|5
|3650
|3884,33
|08/02/2021
|22
|8788
|9062,19
|16
|4893
|5169,45
|09/02/2021
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3387
|3507,58
|10/02/2021
|19
|9750
|10108,8
|8
|2277
|2391,53
|11/02/2021
|29
|10988
|10978,11
|11
|5779
|5822,92
|12/02/2021
|16
|8233
|8193,48
|29
|13493
|13600,94
|15/02/2021
|4
|1300
|1328,21
|22
|9580
|9833,87
|16/02/2021
|30
|13998
|14409,54
|29
|14458
|15248,85
|17/02/2021
|10
|2983
|3099,64
|27
|6541
|6859,55
|18/02/2021
|42
|16042
|16245,73
|25
|9188
|9370,84
|19/02/2021
|16
|7241
|7369,89
|53
|18288
|19134,73
|22/02/2021
|30
|8546
|8874,17
|22
|5857
|6266,4
|23/02/2021
|34
|14123
|14134,3
|30
|11031
|11328,84
|24/02/2021
|20
|7841
|7756,32
|6
|4060
|4094,92
|25/02/2021
|6
|2950
|2918,73
|9
|3420
|3408,37
|26/02/2021
|16
|7150
|6935,5
|13
|6542
|6371,91
|01/03/2021
|22
|5465
|5326,19
|22
|7049
|6930,58
|02/03/2021
|38
|12372
|11964,96
|22
|6781
|6610,12
|03/03/2021
|18
|9070
|8747,11
|21
|7278
|7070,58
|04/03/2021
|32
|9790
|9270,15
|15
|5265
|5055,45
|05/03/2021
|16
|3564
|3294,92
|101
|39131
|40876,24
|08/03/2021
|9
|5829
|12124,32
|21
|11762
|25020,13
|09/03/2021
|74
|30072
|61079,24
|42
|14080
|30662,02
|10/03/2021
|39
|11522
|21667,12
|36
|12816
|25344,92
|11/03/2021
|31
|11539
|21415,23
|17
|2997
|5668,83
|12/03/2021
|74
|23465
|41307,79
|54
|31473
|56062,85
|15/03/2021
|9
|4122
|8107,15
|40
|18674
|37913,82
|16/03/2021
|48
|23823
|47676,97
|36
|14252
|29170,99
|17/03/2021
|31
|14183
|28099,36
|24
|10730
|21452,49
|18/03/2021
|29
|12396
|24289,96
|6
|1815
|3629,46
|19/03/2021
|16
|8194
|15440,77
|23
|14929
|28562,16
|22/03/2021
|31
|8907
|16898,36
|14
|3877
|7463,23
|23/03/2021
|0
|19458
|34730,58
|0
|12424
|22635,29
|24/03/2021
|9
|2759
|4723,96
|0
|0
|0
|25/03/2021
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26/03/2021
|26
|10400
|15987,92
|34
|11450
|17504,76
|29/03/2021
|8
|2850
|4565,7
|6
|2313
|3766,03
|30/03/2021
|0
|0
|0
|39
|10906
|19671,15
|31/03/2021
|42
|11234
|20660,45
|36
|11579
|21506,83
|01/04/2021
|24
|7855
|13806,73
|14
|5906
|10330,18
|06/04/2021
|14
|6581
|9897,82
|17
|6450
|9986,54
|07/04/2021
|13
|4015
|6903,79
|12
|4895
|8561,36
|08/04/2021
|29
|10616
|17224,46
|11
|2273
|3753,86
|09/04/2021
|26
|9692
|15099,17
|15
|4159
|6544,6
|12/04/2021
|27
|8380
|12487,88
|11
|2810
|4227,08
|13/04/2021
|36
|7169
|10114,03
|11
|2645
|3767,01
|14/04/2021
|9
|1722
|2372,06
|9
|2600
|3595,54
|15/04/2021
|22
|6161
|8281
|8
|2395
|3242,35
|16/04/2021
|21
|4999
|6876,12
|56
|16289
|22558,64
|19/04/2021
|35
|11278
|15482,44
|0
|0
|0
|20/04/2021
|36
|8919
|11552,78
|45
|13765
|17780,25
|21/04/2021
|18
|8884
|11661,14
|33
|7136
|9470,9
|22/04/2021
|30
|8400
|10795,68
|7
|3122
|4072,02
|23/04/2021
|20
|6581
|7973,54
|30
|6167
|7430
|26/04/2021
|21
|4895
|5859,32
|25
|7133
|8818,53
|27/04/2021
|44
|12384
|15102,29
|36
|9759
|12034,8
|28/04/2021
|15
|3834
|4688,98
|50
|11893
|15358,62
|29/04/2021
|14
|6491
|8044,95
|19
|5211
|6516,36
|30/04/2021
|10
|6540
|8050,74
|21
|5451
|6725,44
|03/05/2021
|25
|8904
|10885,14
|18
|8720
|10773,56
|04/05/2021
|7
|2251
|2744,19
|25
|4039
|5034,21
|05/05/2021
|6
|1600
|1955,68
|24
|4669
|5831,58
|06/05/2021
|22
|4683
|5668,3
|22
|4752
|5864,92
|07/05/2021
|17
|7908
|9627,99
|25
|6715
|8237,96
|10/05/2021
|0
|6636
|8074,68
|0
|3431
|4209,49
|11/05/2021
|33
|9358
|11035,89
|16
|5840
|6963,03
|12/05/2021
|28
|9748
|11199,48
|20
|7862
|9160,02
|13/05/2021
|9
|2909
|3298,81
|24
|12256
|14433,89
|14/05/2021
|13
|5672
|6679,35
|2
|1008
|1197,71
|17/05/2021
|19
|4635
|5368,72
|19
|2339
|2742,24
|18/05/2021
|21
|7975
|9128,19
|16
|5257
|6036,09
|19/05/2021
|23
|6436
|7203,17
|1
|1
|1,12
|20/05/2021
|23
|11517
|12726,29
|19
|11894
|13123,84
|21/05/2021
|21
|4617
|5012,22
|14
|2532
|2753,04
|24/05/2021
|31
|7407
|7638,84
|2
|214
|231,31
|25/05/2021
|6
|3011
|3125,42
|60
|24112
|26443,63
|26/05/2021
|23
|11314
|11611,56
|11
|1906
|1989,67
|27/05/2021
|17
|9371
|9371
|16
|8251
|8290,6
|28/05/2021
|20
|7045
|7001,32
|14
|3960
|3981,78
|31/05/2021
|10
|2656
|2628,64
|34
|11451
|11512,84
|01/06/2021
|18
|6510
|6483,31
|14
|3436
|3448,03
|02/06/2021
|4
|3000
|3086,1
|18
|5859
|6208,78
|03/06/2021
|5
|4055
|4081,76
|9
|4500
|4544,1
|04/06/2021
|23
|7939
|7955,67
|4
|5000
|5021
|07/06/2021
|10
|4198
|4148,04
|15
|2741
|2729,49
|08/06/2021
|22
|8439
|8248,28
|11
|4950
|4897,53
|09/06/2021
|10
|3372
|3232,74
|28
|5528
|5326,78
|10/06/2021
|3
|3000
|2883,9
|14
|5994
|5798,6
|11/06/2021
|9
|6399
|6297,9
|24
|10599
|10537,53
|14/06/2021
|8
|5166
|5111,24
|2
|1100
|1091,97
|15/06/2021
|7
|3933
|3905,08
|14
|6776
|6846,47
|16/06/2021
|15
|6986
|6829,51
|7
|2299
|2292,1
|17/06/2021
|1
|200
|193
|17
|9610
|9407,23
|18/06/2021
|7
|4060
|3977,18
|7
|3663
|3604,39
|21/06/2021
|23
|10015
|9714,55
|11
|7685
|7515,16
|22/06/2021
|23
|10891
|10448,83
|30
|7593
|7356,1
|23/06/2021
|38
|9329
|8732,88
|7
|1154
|1108,19
|24/06/2021
|15
|3950
|3631,24
|29
|8520
|7883,56
|25/06/2021
|11
|5554
|5339,62
|36
|19672
|19024,79
|28/06/2021
|6
|2564
|2545,54
|24
|7060
|7112,24
|29/06/2021
|17
|5874
|5832,29
|12
|3757
|3782,17
|30/06/2021
|15
|4640
|4569,47
|4
|1707
|1698,47