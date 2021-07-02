Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundation in Mažeikiai)

English Estonian

On 2 July 2021 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Nordex Lithuania GmbH, part of the Nordex Group, entered into a contract to perform wind farm foundation construction works in Mažeikiai district in Lithuania.

The contract value is more than EUR 7 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

UAB Merko statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee