New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 7 Interviews For This Week's Broadcast, Sunday, July 4, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces this week's, Sunday, July 4, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour show, 10-11AM ET.



New to The Street’s TV Sunday show features 7 interviews of the following companies and their businesses representatives:

1) StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interview with Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President

2) Cryptocurrency, Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interview with Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Project Lead & Co-Founder

3) First Graphene Ltd.’s (OTCQB:FGPHF) (ASX:FGR) interview with Mr. Michael Bell, CEO

4) Pennexx’s (OTCPink: PNNX) interview with Mr. Vincent Risalvato, Chairman & CEO

5) Grapefruit USA, Inc.’s (OTCQB:GPFT) interview with Mr. Bradley Yourist, CEO & President

6) BlockQuake Holdings LLC’s interview with Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO

7) GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President, talks to New to The Street TV about their Company’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Mr. Kay talks about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product.

New to The Street TV welcomes Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Project Lead & Co-Founder at Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ). Mr. Dewdney explains Kylin Network’s business strategy which utilizes unique analytical tools , decentralized data protocols and data exchange / pricing. He gives in-depth discussion to our TV audience about the architecture of the $KYL token.

Mr. Michael Bell, CEO, First Graphene Ltd (OTCQB:FGPHF) talks to New to The Street TV about their Company being recognized as a world leading graphene supplier sold under is PureGRAPH® product brand , and his provides further discussion about their graphene production tonnage projections and the newly adoption of graphene in a variety of products used worldwide.

The show interviews Mr. Vincent Risalvato, Chairman & CEO at Pennexx’s (OTCPink:PNNX) who talks about PENNEXX technologies quickly becoming a leading provider of socially connected and influenced direct marketing opportunities existing within and without social media platforms. Mr. Risalvato gives exciting details on “how” their Social media marketing platform works .

Appearing again on this week's New to The Street TV show, Mr. Bradley Yourist, CEO & President, Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB:GPFT), who once again provides our TV audience about their ever growing California recreational and medical cannabis business fundamentals. He talks, again, about Hourglass™ product and the manufacturing, procurement and distribution of only the highest quality topical creams, all-natural cannabis flowers, concentrates and related products that are free from pesticides, heavy metals and bacteria.

New to the Street TV welcomes Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO at BlockQuake Holdings LLC. Mr. Brasse provides in-depth discussion to the televised audience about their company’s crypto exchange platform , and its unique characteristics which provide end-user confidence in trading a basket of cryptocurrencies on their exchange. He gives information about their upcoming token offering and their progress with the necessary regulatory approvals.

New to The Street TV welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alian Ghiai once again provides information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . Again, he gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID(R): offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID(R): a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust (R): is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/ .

About Kylin Network (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Network (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About First Graphene Ltd. (OTCQB:GPFT) (ASX:FGR):

First Graphene Ltd. (OTCQB:GPFT) (ASX:FGR) is the leading supplier of high-performing, graphene products. The Company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in composites, elastomers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage. PureGRAPH® graphene powders are available in tonnage volumes with lateral platelet sizes of 20μm, 10μm and 5μm. The products are high performing additives, characterized by their high quality and ease of use - https://firstgraphene.net/

About Pennexx (OTCPink:PNNX):

Pennexx (OTCPink:PNNX) is a technology company within the Software / Internet and Fintech industries through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Pennexx's products capitalize on the multibillion dollar social media market by enabling merchants to use social media to acquire, retain and grow their customer base. YSO users scan a QR code or click a post online, register and share that reward with their friends. Pennexx is developing prepaid debit cards which link to its YSO program so rewards can be automatically added. YSO will also leverage artificial intelligence to optimize and create targeted marketing campaigns. Pennexx is creating a unique pre-paid debit card. Pennexx utilizes patent pending technology. Pennexx will be submitting additional patents for example, "A system for monetizing social influence." Pennexx earns money through subscription fees, per use charges, transactional fees and contracts with its customers. Pennexx is poised to reach millions of users through its viral social media approach. Pennexx helps businesses grow more efficiently than traditional marketing campaigns. It is as powerful as word of mouth advertising. This approach decreases the acquisition cost of acquiring new customers. Customers login through the merchant portal to control their campaigns and view reports on the status of their success. YSO has shown a 96% adoption rate among businesses it approaches, making the program a very exciting opportunity for rapid growth - https://pennexx.net/ .

About GrapeFruit USA, Inc. (OTCPink:GPFT)

Grapefruit USA, Inc.’s (OTCPink:GPFT) corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs - https://grapefruitblvd.com/

About BlockQuake Holdings LLC:

BlockQuake Holdings, Inc. was formed in early 2018 to address the need for trust and transparency in the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities through the development of a centralized cryptocurrency trading exchange platform. The Company’s mission is to be the unified trading platform for digital assets that is trusted by all facets of the trading and investing communities. The BlockQuake team understands the issues that exist in the digital asset space ranging from cybersecurity, to maintaining multiple trading accounts, to a lack of fiat onramps and trading pair options. As a One-Stop Shop, BlockQuake’s trading platform fills this void. BlockQuake’s global Exchange will provide traders with multiple fiats paired with multiple cryptocurrencies – which in turn can be paired against alternative cryptocurrencies. BlockQuake continue to onboard fiats and list more and more cryptos, its users will have the most trading options on a single platform. Powered by a team that has traditional financial backgrounds with experience in audit, compliance, and regulation, BlockQuake wants to provide its users with the same level of trust and transparency they’ve experienced with traditional financial markets - https://www.blockquake.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

