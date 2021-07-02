Quotient Limited Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer, Peter Buhler

JERSEY, Channel Islands, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), announced that Peter Buhler has notified the Company that he is resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer to take a position with another company.



"I would like to thank Peter for his dedicated support over the last year and a half, and his contribution to the success of Quotient. He has played an important role in supporting the execution of our company’s strategic vision. On behalf of the Board and the Company, I wish him success in his new endeavor," said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

In accordance with Mr. Buhler’s employment agreement, unless the Company elects otherwise, his resignation will take effect on December 31, 2021. The Company has initiated a search for a replacement Chief Financial Officer with the credibility, capability, and qualifications to continue effective execution of its financial and business strategies. The Company expects to have the new Chief Financial Officer in place before the December 31, 2021 effective date of Mr. Buhler's resignation.

