Northwest Copper Files Updated Stardust Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report on SEDAR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of an updated mineral resource estimate for its high-grade Cu-Au-Ag Stardust deposit in central British Columbia.



The mineral resource estimate results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated May 17, 2021. The technical report is entitled “Stardust Project – Updated Mineral Resource Estimate”, effective May 17, 2021 and signed July 2, 2021 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was authored by Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., Principal, Geosim Services Inc., an independent Qualified Person, and is in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

