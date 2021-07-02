Skyward Treatment Offers Drug Rehab in Luxurious Facility in Houston

Houston, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Treatment, a company based in Sugar Land, TX, is offering drug rehab in a luxurious facility in Houston and other locations in Texas. The Skyward Treatment Rehab IOP Center has been given The Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission as an accredited center of addiction, alcoholism, and dual diagnosis for adult men and women.

The Skyward Treatment rehab, detox treatment and alcohol rehab programs use an evidenced-based, individualized approach. In addition, they have a strong, core foundation and each location of Skyward has specialties to accommodate the specific needs of individual clients as they continue on their road to recovery. Their goal is to provide treatment for the rehabilitation requirements of patients with regards to alcohol, pills, consumption, or drugs. They offer the structure and support for the patient from an evidenced-based, comprehensive treatment model with their highly qualified clinical experts.

Their focus is to empower each client and provide them with the necessary tools that will promote the patient’s development, physically, mentally, and spiritually. Skyward Treatment supports the 12-step of process for recovery from drug or alcohol addiction, including the alternative solutions that complement the holistic strategy.

Furthermore, each client will be participating in group therapy, family therapy, relapse prevention, individual sessions, and aftercare to further support the patient’s growth and recovery process. Clients are also encouraged to bring their dogs and cats to allow them to benefit from their solid companionship during their long term residential stay at the facilities of Skyward Treatment.

Skyward Treatment, also serving Katy Texas area, also believes that the support of friends and family are essential for the long-term recovery of people from opiate addictions. However, this is not sufficient, even with the full support of loved ones, to guarantee that people would be able to overcome the various obstacles they will encounter during their opiate detox journey. That is why there is a need for a loving and focused opiate rehabilitation treatment center that will help and guide them.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for opiate and opiate detox management has been proven to effective as part of a rehab treatment plan wherein other forms of treatment are also being applied. CBT has also been observed to be effective even when used as a monotherapy to help patients overcome their negative impulses that make them easily give in to their cravings for opiates or other substances.

The opiate detox clinic provided by Skyward Treatment has trained psychiatrists and doctors to help with relapse prevention. Relapse prevention makes use of medications to decrease, if not get rid of, a person’s cravings for opiate or any other addictive substance. The purpose is to re-establish a person’s brain to boost its capability to function normally through their proven steps of opiate detoxification in their treatment center.

It is essential for people to realize that fighting the problem of opiate and substance disorder is quite complicated but not impossible. It is recommended that each individual with an addiction problem to choose which pathway to recovery will be best. While, surely there will be obstacles encountered along the way, the fight can still be won for as long as there is perseverance and determination all throughout the journey.

Chronic heroin use can result into a number of medical complications, including constipation and insomnia. There may also be complications involving the lungs, such as various kinds of tuberculosis and pneumonia. It may also result into poor health for the user because heroin has a depressing effect on respiration. This is why the fully staffed residential heroin detox facility of Skyward Treatment is vital for patients.

Also, people with addiction disorder may also experience mental disorders like depression and antisocial tendencies. Men may also experience sexual dysfunction, while women may suffer from irregular menstrual cycles. There are also specific consequences depending on how they take heroin. For instance, who who snort the drug regularly may suffer from damage to their mucosal membrane and perforate their nasal septum.

Those who would like know more about the drug rehab services provided by Skyward Treatment, also serving Rosenberg Texas, can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

