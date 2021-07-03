Flair Airlines Focuses on Economic Recovery and Begins Long Awaited Ultra-Low-Cost Service in New Brunswick, Offering Fares Less than $50

French English

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues its growth with the inaugural service at Saint John Airport (IATA: YSJ) in New Brunswick starting today.



“New Brunswick deserves more choices and competition for air travel. The only way we are going to restart the travel and tourism sector and contribute to the economic recovery is by ensuring affordable options exist now and in the future,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Residents of the Saint John area have been paying way too much for way too long. Flair is here to ensure low-fares and top-notch service are readily available so we can all begin to connect again with the people and experiences we love.”

Jacques Fournier, Director of Airport Commercial Development for Saint John Airport added "I am unbelievably pleased to see Flair Airlines coming into the Saint John market. They are the only ULCC coming into New Brunswick and will bring a great option for the traveling public for the entire province. "

Saint John is among several new destinations Flair is adding to its network as the airline grows to serve 20 Canadian cities. Fares are available for less than $50 one-way. With an ambitious goal to grow to 50 aircraft in 5 years, Flair is rapidly expanding as it brings ULCC service to Canadians.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 20 cities across Canada. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

