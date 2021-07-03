AXIA Coin, the First Asset-Supported Global Currency, to Be Listed on BitMart Exchange

New York, NY, July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) AXIA Coin (AXC) will be listed on BitMart Shooting Star at 10:00 PM on July 6, 2021 (EDT). Eligible BitMart users can purchase AXC with 20% off in a 24-hour flash sale. For all BitMart users, the AXC/USDT will be officially available for trading at 10:00 PM (EDT) on July 7, 2021.



Photo Available: AXIA Coin

AXIA Coin is a global currency that aims to introduce a more equitable economic model, utilizing blockchain and smart contract technology. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple applications to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes on a global scale. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement for the fiat payment system and improve the existing cryptocurrency models.



AXIA Coin can be used to make payments, facilitate exchange, and power new applications. Its unique design based on smart contracts can be used to replace dedicated loyalty point programs, fuel the non-profit sector, reward information sharing among communities and become the dedicated currency of online marketplaces.



The AXIA Project has established a monetary framework and technological ecosystem that empowers participants to be their own value creators through decentralized activity. Users can also create value for others simultaneously by using services offered by AXIA. This built-in mechanism differentiates AXIA Coin from other speculative assets in the blockchain space.



About BitMart



BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 500+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About AXIA



Website | Telegram | Medium | Twitter



Cindy Zhang



Marketing Manager

BitMart

cindy.zhang@bitmart.com



