Tyson Foods Voluntarily Recalls Frozen, Fully Cooked Chicken

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), is voluntarily recalling approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken. Tyson has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on this recall, and while there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.



The affected products were produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26 of 2020 and April 13 of 2021 and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and Puerto Rico. They are being recalled as a precaution due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

“We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day,” said Scott Brooks, senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, Tyson Foods. “We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety.”

Products Included in this Recall

The recall includes Tyson® branded frozen, fully cooked products as well as private label products made for customers. These products were sold to foodservice and retail customers and distributed nationwide. Each package of the affected retail products has the establishment code P-7089.

A list of product labels for the impacted retail products are available for download and comprehensive list of all retail and foodservice products can be found here.

Photos of the impacted retail products can be downloaded as a PDF or ZIP file.

Only those products listed are being recalled. No other Tyson products are impacted by the recall, including but not limited to any Tyson® brand fresh chicken; frozen, raw chicken products or chicken nuggets.

A list of retail stores that received the product will eventually be posted on USDA’s website. Use the following link to locate the “retail distribution list.”

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls

Consumers with questions should call or text 1-855-382-3101. Customer service representatives will be available beginning Sunday through Friday 8am – 5pm CDT.

News media and health department officials who have questions should contact Derek Burleson at 479-290-6466 or derek.burleson@tyson.com.

