English French

Paris, July 5th, 2021

Update on MSCI Index Family

On July 2nd, 2021 MSCI issued a press release on its decision to exclude Natixis from the MSCI Index family, effective July 7th, 2021. This decision was triggered by BPCE’s ownership in Natixis, which was above 85% of the issued share capital as of July 1st, 2021, hence reducing significantly Natixis’ free float.

As already communicated in Natixis’ press release dated June 22nd, 2021, Euronext had already excluded Natixis from the Euronext Index family following the conclusion of the simplified tender offer launched by Groupe BPCE on all Natixis outstanding shares. Other index providers are also in the course of assessing the situation and Natixis will update investors when relevant.

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 31 March 2021

Contacts

Investor Relations investorelations@natixis.com Damien Souchet

Noémie Louvel



+33 1 58 55 41 10

+33 1 78 40 37 87 Press Relations press@communication.natixis.com Daniel Wilson

Sonia Dilouya

Vanessa Stephan +33 1 58 19 10 40

+33 1 58 32 01 03

+33 1 58 19 34 16

www.natixis.com

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Attachment