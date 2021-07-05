Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution provider Acclimation

English French

Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution provider Acclimation

The acquisition of Acclimation will reinforce Capgemini’s partnership with SAP in Australia and further accelerate clients’ business transformations

Paris, Sydney, July 5, 2021 - Capgemini announces the acquisition of Acclimation, a leading SAP services specialist, in Australia. The acquisition significantly strengthens Capgemini’s SAP capabilities in the region and adds to its client portfolio locally.

Acclimation is a 100+ people strong business providing SAP solutions and leveraging leading cloud technologies. With offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, Acclimation has built a reputation for its industry leading capabilities in the technical and functional areas of SAP, as well as its delivery excellence and innovation. Acclimation has a track record of successful implementations for clients including Coles Group, PowerLink, MMG Limited, NSW Land Registry Services and Dulux Group.

“By pairing Capgemini’s global expertise with the talent and insight of Acclimation; an SAP industry leader in Australia, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their transformation to run their entire business in the cloud,” said Olaf Pietschner, CEO for Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Member of the Group Executive Committee. “Following the recent acquisition of Multibook’s SAP division in Japan and South East Asia, we will further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in client demand for our SAP and cloud services. We are delighted to welcome them to the team.”

Rod Taubman, Managing Director, Acclimation said, “After thirteen years of sustained growth, Acclimation is thrilled to be joining Capgemini. Combining our two SAP practices strengthens Capgemini as a formidable SAP Gold Partner in Australia. I am excited to unlock the many synergies between Acclimation and Capgemini including an added delivery capacity and extended customer footprint.”

Paul Marriott, President, Asia Pacific Japan, SAP said, “Capgemini’s further investment in Asia Pacific is testament that organizations in the region are speeding up their move to the cloud and embracing digital transformation. Together with our partners and the wider ecosystem, we bring not only broad, but also very deep expertise to customers across industries. I am confident this acquisition and our combined strength will further accelerate our customers’ journey in becoming intelligent enterprises and empowering Asia's sustainable future.”

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates. © 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

