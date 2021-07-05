Galantas Reports AGM Results

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of its Annual and Special Meeting held on July 2, 2021.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees for the ensuing year: Brent Omland, Mario Stifano, James I. Golla, James B. Clancy, Roisin Magee, and David Cather.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) ratifying and confirming the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Ireland's first gold mine.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation                                        
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com  
Website: www.galantas.com 
Telephone: +44 (0)28 8224 1100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)                 
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger                                               
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100              

Panmure Gordon & Co (AIM Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Hugh Rich
Telephone: +44(0)20 7886 2500


