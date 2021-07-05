Presentation of the Effects of QGC606 in an Experimental Model of Heart Failure at the Annual Congress of the European Society of Cardiology

PARIS, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of drugs acting directly on the brain to treat resistant high blood pressure and heart failure, will present results of a preclinical study of QGC606 in heart failure after myocardial infarction. The oral presentation will be delivered by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes during the "Late Breaking Basic & Translational Science" sessions of the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology.



QGC606 is a novel prodrug of a potent aminopeptidase A inhibitor selected by Quantum Genomics. The study evaluating the effects of QGC606 on cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction induced by ligation of the left coronary artery, was carried out in the INSERM laboratory "Central Neuropeptides in the Regulation of Body Fluid Homeostasis and Cardiovascular Functions" led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France in collaboration with Quantum Genomics.

Details of the oral presentation

Title: Comparison of QGC606, a novel orally active brain-penetrating aminopeptidase A inhibitor prodrug with firibastat and ramipril for treating heart failure following myocardial infarction

Session: Late Breaking Basic & Translational Science

Chairperson: Stefanie Dimmeler (Goethe University Hospital – Frankfurt, Germany)

Date: August 28th 2021

Time: 9:30 – 10:15 am CET

