AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2021 and the second quarter of the 2021 financial year

In June 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 218 950 passengers, which is a 21.9% decrease compared to June 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.6% to 31 440 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.6% to 58 390 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the 2021 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 427 767 passengers, which is an 10.2% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.0% to 91 990 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 22.7% to 125 713 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2021 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:

 June
2021		June
2020		ChangeQ2 2021Q2 2020Change
Passengers218 950280 520-21.9%427 767388 21210.2%
Finland - Sweden43 26041 3484.6%82 19253 98452.3%
Estonia - Finland172 189234 737-26.6%335 753322 5904.1%
Estonia - Sweden3 5013 02615.7%9 8228 33717.8%
Latvia - Sweden01 409-100.0%03 301-100.0%
       
Cargo Units31 44030 0644.6%91 99086 7556.0%
Finland - Sweden5 3886 135-12.2%16 60918 097-8.2%
Estonia - Finland22 23520 6207.8%64 31359 5807.9%
Estonia - Sweden3 8173 09323.4%11 0688 63128.2%
Latvia - Sweden0216-100.0%0447-100.0%
       
Passenger Vehicles58 39075 418-22.6%125 713102 47922.7%
Finland - Sweden7 2395 08242.4%13 8056 93799.0%
Estonia - Finland50 97069 767-26.9%111 50594 42718.1%
Estonia - Sweden181215-15.8%40321587.4%
Latvia - Sweden0354-100.0%0900-100.0%
       

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in June 2021 and in the second quarter of the financial year.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to shuttle service and cargo operations cruise ferry service was started in a limited capacity on 4 June.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended. Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, due to maintenance works the cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy did not operate on the route for 6 and 2 days, respectively. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated special cruises on the Helsinki-Mariehamn route from 24 June.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.



