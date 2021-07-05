AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2021 and the second quarter of the 2021 financial year

In June 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 218 950 passengers, which is a 21.9% decrease compared to June 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.6% to 31 440 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.6% to 58 390 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the 2021 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 427 767 passengers, which is an 10.2% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.0% to 91 990 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 22.7% to 125 713 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2021 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:

June

2021 June

2020 Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Passengers 218 950 280 520 -21.9% 427 767 388 212 10.2% Finland - Sweden 43 260 41 348 4.6% 82 192 53 984 52.3% Estonia - Finland 172 189 234 737 -26.6% 335 753 322 590 4.1% Estonia - Sweden 3 501 3 026 15.7% 9 822 8 337 17.8% Latvia - Sweden 0 1 409 -100.0% 0 3 301 -100.0% Cargo Units 31 440 30 064 4.6% 91 990 86 755 6.0% Finland - Sweden 5 388 6 135 -12.2% 16 609 18 097 -8.2% Estonia - Finland 22 235 20 620 7.8% 64 313 59 580 7.9% Estonia - Sweden 3 817 3 093 23.4% 11 068 8 631 28.2% Latvia - Sweden 0 216 -100.0% 0 447 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 58 390 75 418 -22.6% 125 713 102 479 22.7% Finland - Sweden 7 239 5 082 42.4% 13 805 6 937 99.0% Estonia - Finland 50 970 69 767 -26.9% 111 505 94 427 18.1% Estonia - Sweden 181 215 -15.8% 403 215 87.4% Latvia - Sweden 0 354 -100.0% 0 900 -100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in June 2021 and in the second quarter of the financial year.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In addition to shuttle service and cargo operations cruise ferry service was started in a limited capacity on 4 June.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

In the second quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended. Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

In the second quarter, due to maintenance works the cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy did not operate on the route for 6 and 2 days, respectively. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated special cruises on the Helsinki-Mariehamn route from 24 June.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

In the second quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.





