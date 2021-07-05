AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2021 and the second quarter of the 2021 financial year

In June 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 218 950 passengers, which is a 21.9% decrease compared to June 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 4.6% to 31 440 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.6% to 58 390 units in the same comparison.
In the second quarter of the 2021 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 427 767 passengers, which is an 10.2% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 6.0% to 91 990 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 22.7% to 125 713 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2021 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:
|June
2021
|June
2020
|Change
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|218 950
|280 520
|-21.9%
|427 767
|388 212
|10.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|43 260
|41 348
|4.6%
|82 192
|53 984
|52.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|172 189
|234 737
|-26.6%
|335 753
|322 590
|4.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 501
|3 026
|15.7%
|9 822
|8 337
|17.8%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|1 409
|-100.0%
|0
|3 301
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|31 440
|30 064
|4.6%
|91 990
|86 755
|6.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 388
|6 135
|-12.2%
|16 609
|18 097
|-8.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|22 235
|20 620
|7.8%
|64 313
|59 580
|7.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 817
|3 093
|23.4%
|11 068
|8 631
|28.2%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|216
|-100.0%
|0
|447
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|58 390
|75 418
|-22.6%
|125 713
|102 479
|22.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|7 239
|5 082
|42.4%
|13 805
|6 937
|99.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|50 970
|69 767
|-26.9%
|111 505
|94 427
|18.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|181
|215
|-15.8%
|403
|215
|87.4%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|354
|-100.0%
|0
|900
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in June 2021 and in the second quarter of the financial year.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to shuttle service and cargo operations cruise ferry service was started in a limited capacity on 4 June.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended. Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, due to maintenance works the cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy did not operate on the route for 6 and 2 days, respectively. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated special cruises on the Helsinki-Mariehamn route from 24 June.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
