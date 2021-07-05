New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wi-Fi 6 Chipset: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102858/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by end-use application, band, end-user, and region. Market values are estimated based on the total revenues of products and solutions offered by the companies.



The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market. The report explores the Wi-Fi 6 chipset vendor landscape and provides profiles of the major players in the global market.



Report Includes

- 61 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for Wi-Fi 6 Chipset, a part of the sixth-generation Wi-Fi technology

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

- Discussion on gaming industry’s evolution and future of Wi-Fi 6 chipset and, characterization and quantification of market potential for Wi-Fi 6 Chipset by end-use application, end-user, band, configuration, and region

- Description of OFDMA technology that allows the Wi-Fi 6 to talk with multiple devices at the same time and discussion on major advantages of Wi-Fi 6 over Wi-Fi 5

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players, including ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corp., and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.



Summary

Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) is the most recent Wi-Fi specification standard, following Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac). Wi-Fi 6 provides faster speeds, better accessibility, better connectivity among multiple devices and higher bandwidth. It uses the 1 GHz to 6 GHz frequency range. Many sectors has already started receiving benefits from by utilizing Wi-Fi 6’s lower power consumption to increase their use of IoT devices. Because these devices lack the battery capacity of larger devices, they will benefit from Wi-Fi 6’s more efficient power regulations, which use fixed schedules. The growing use of applications that require higher bandwidth. such as telemedicine, video surveillance and tracking systems, is expected to

bring tremendous growth in the use of Wi-Fi 6 chipsets in the coming years. Over the next few years, SMEs will need to implement Wi-Fi 6 products to remain competitive. The Wi-Fi 6 chipset market was valued at around REDACTED in 2019. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments, has positively driven the demand forWi-Fi 6 chipset in the coming future. . The Wi-Fi 6 chipset market is expected to grow from REDACTED in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2026.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The rising implementation of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the outcome of the continuously growing demand for real-time processing on edge devices; the emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing; reduced operational and data storage costs; the increased use of robotics- and technology-driven operations and processes, including the IoT, robotic process automation (RPA), predictive analytics, ML, and deep learning; the increase in investments in AI and machine learning (ML); the use of AI across industry verticals; and the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in many sectors.



This study was conducted to understand the current state of the Wi-Fi 6 chipset market and to attempt to measure its substantial growth trajectory.This study will serve as a guide and benchmark for the players in the Wi-Fi 6 chipset market as well as the end users.



Decision-makers will find the information useful in developing business strategies and in identifying areas for R&D.

