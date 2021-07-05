New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transdermal Drug Delivery: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102857/?utm_source=GNW





Transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems include passive transdermal drug delivery and active transdermal drug delivery. Passive transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems are segmented into matrix, reservoir and other transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems.



This report also offers a detailed study of therapeutic applications for transdermal drug delivery: pain, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, hormonal applications, smoking cessation, motion sickness, cardiovascular disorders and others. An in-depth analysis of the global market for transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems includes historical data and market projection of sales by technology/system type, therapeutic application, end-user and region.



For in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, key marketed products, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market shares have been provided. This report also discusses driving and restraining factors of the global transdermal drug delivery technology/device market.



Report Includes

- 60 tables

- An overview of the global markets for transdermal drug delivery (TDD) technologies/systems within the pharmaceutical industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Market outlook and forecast trends of clinical application areas and end user segments of transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems

- Estimation of market size and revenue forecast for TDD market, and corresponding market share analysis by technology/system type, therapeutic application, end-user, and region

- Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs), industry structure, regulatory approval, market deterrents, unmet needs and other factors driving opportunities in pharmaceutical research

- Review of patents, new developments and emerging technologies, clinical trials for many pipeline products, and potential markets for future developments

- Impact analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on transdermal drug delivery systems market as against the overall pharmaceuticals industry

- Insight into recent industry activities, competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global market, and their corresponding company share analysis

- Profile descriptions of the leading drug delivery companies including AbbVie, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Viatris



Summary

Transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDSs: gels, patches, films, etc.) are placed on the skin and allow specific drug substances to penetrate into the bloodstream through the layers of the skin. TDDSs have many benefits compared to other methods of drug delivery (oral, injectable, etc.) TDDSs mitigate the hepatic first pass effect of drugs, offering safety and a better quality of life to the patient. TDDSs are used to treat a wide variety of conditions and diseases, including pain, CNS disorders, hormone imbalance, prevention of nausea and vomiting, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), overactive bladder and several others. Most TDDSs are available in the form of patches.



Transdermal drug delivery (TDD) is still a relatively niche segment, currently accounting for a small market share in the overall drug delivery market. However, given the many advantages (ease of use, better patient compliance, improved bioavailability and fewer adverse effects, etc.) over other drug delivery options (oral and injections) TDD has gained increasing attention over the last decade. TDDSs hold huge potential to address the needs of an increasing global elder population, especially in caregiver-intensive conditions and for patients with chronic conditions. Opportunity exists to translate drug needs into a dosage form that is more end-user (patient) and caregiver friendly. Regarding the patent cliff, TDD could make pharmaceutical companies more competitive. For example, a pharmaceutical company that focuses on life cycle management and TDD as a parallel path during development could be in a better position to extend the life of a drug and to strategically introduce a variety of formulations that drive patient preference.



The global TDD market is estimated to have been worth nearly $REDACTED in 2020.Between 2021 and 2026, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, leading to a market value of $REDACTED in 2026.



The advent of innovative, new approaches and continuous technology development is the key factor driving growth in the market. The growing number of elder patients and the increasing demand for convenient drug delivery options with easy self-administration are also facilitating market growth.



TDD biologics (e.g., peptides, proteins, nucleic acids) and the use of new drug delivery devices such as microneedle systems for transdermal drug delivery, have high growth potential and are likely to have more activity in coming years. The opportunity areas in this market include TDD of large molecules underpinned by a large (multibillion) biologics market, wherein demand for advanced drug delivery systems is increasing.

