New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blockchain: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102856/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021-2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.



The report covers the market for blockchain with regard to the user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for blockchain in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.



The scope of the study includes blockchain development platform and associated services as well as services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications and physical services have been excluded from the study.



Report Includes

- 64 data tables and 60 additional tables

- A brief overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for blockchain technologies within the ecosystem

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, market estimation for 2021-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the progress of the global blockchain market

- Evaluation of current market size and market forecast for global blockchain market, and corresponding market share analysis by organization size, component, provider, technology type, end use industry and geographic region

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Australia, Japan, China and Singapore etc.

- Patent analysis for blockchain technologies, along with the number of total patents awarded and applications received by each category

- Assessment of COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global blockchain technology market

- Insight into recent industry activities, competitive landscape of key players operating within the global blockchain market, and their strategic analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Accenture PLC, Deloitte, Fundchain, Global Blockchain Business Council, Intel Corp., Japan Exchange Group, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



Summary

In this report, the analyst examines the way in which the blockchain market is changing and how it has evolved.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations.



At the industry level, the analyst identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.



Blockchain technology has the capability to reduce the costs associated with verifying customer transactions and thus to improve access to financial services.The adoption of the technology is based on factors such as the ability of players in the market to adopt and develop this complex technology, to offer the product at an affordable price and to secure support from the government.



Early use cases of blockchain were seen in financial institutions as value-added applications were developed on the existing blockchain functionalities. In the recent times, venture capital firms have been investing in startups developing blockchain technologies.



The global market for blockchain was estimated to be REDACTED in 2020.It is projected that the blockchain market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2026.



Increasing Fintech spending and venture capital funding in the technology, growing demand for blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management, and adigital transformation in the manufacturing and BFSI sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current blockchain market.However, network privacy and security concerns, as well as an unsettled regulatory environment, are hindering the market’s growth.



Apart from these drivers and restraints, the increasing acceptance of blockchain solutions for payments and smart contracts; the advent of AI and the sizeable use of blockchain solutions in banking, cybersecurity and IoT; and the rising number of blockchain start-ups will create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.



In this report, the global market blockchain has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry and geography.Based on organization size, the blockchain market has been categorized into SMEs and large enterprises.



Large enterprises currently dominate the market, which was valued at REDACTED in 2020. It is estimated that the blockchain market for large enterprise will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and reach REDACTED by 2026.



Based on component, the blockchainmarket has been segmented into platformand services.Based on provider, the blockchain market has been segmented into application providers, middleware providers and infrastructure providers.



Based on type, blockchainmarket has been segmented into public, private and hybrid. Based on industry, the blockchain market has been segmented into banking and financial services; government; retail and e-commerce; energy and utilities; healthcare and life science; IT and telecom; insurance;media, advertising and entertainment;manufacturing; transportation and logistics; and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102856/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________