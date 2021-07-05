New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alternatively Powered Commercial Vehicles: Global Fuel Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102854/?utm_source=GNW

- Compressed natural gas (CNG).

- Liquid natural gas (LNG).

- Liquid petroleum gas (LPG), also known as Autogas.

- Dimethyl ether (DME).

- Renewable natural gas (Bio Methane).

- Biodiesel.

- Ethanol.

- Methanol.

- Hydrogen.

- Hythane.



We have excluded the following fuel type categories because these fuels have a unique value in the global marketplace -

- Electric (battery) vehicles.

- Hybrid-electric battery and generator/internal combustion vehicles.

- Fuel-cell powered electric vehicles.



We have also covered information for industry leaders as well as for follower in the company profile chapter, key developments, and competition landscape, and others. The impact of COVID-19 is also covered in the scope of this report.



All market values are in U.S. dollar ($) millions and all are calculated as nominal value; 2020 is considered as the base year and 2021 as the projected year, with values forecasted from 2022 to 2026. The market values are forecasted based on projected growth in various industries.



This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the consumption of alternative fuels for commercial vehicles.Although there is lack of data pertaining to consumption of alternative fuels for commercial vehicles in 2020, the passenger car segment was the hard hit compared to commercial vehicles.



Furthermore, the prices of conventional fuels went high during the pandemic period, which indirectly pushed the sales of alternatively powered vehicles as well as consumption of alternative fuels.



Report Includes

- 137 data tables and 27 additional tables

- An up-to-date market analysis of the global market for alternative fuel powered commercial vehicles and their variants

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of current market size and market forecast for alternative powered commercial vehicles, and corresponding market share analysis by type of vehicle, power source, and geographic region

- Evaluation of the breakeven oil price points for each fuel for each region at which they produce a favorable payback for commercial vehicles

- Highlights of the current and future commercial vehicle demand for each alternative fuel, each category of commercial vehicle and each global region from 2020 through 2026

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market

- Identification of the key stakeholders in the market, including on-board alternative fuel components and system suppliers, engine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, stationary alternative fuel support equipment suppliers, methanol producers, biofuel producers, public natural gas utility companies, storage and transportation companies, refining and marketing companies, exploration and production companies, integrated oil and gas companies, and oil and gas services companies

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including AB Volvo, Autocar Truck, Nissan Diesel, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi Fuso, Volvo Trucks Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad and Schlumberger



Summary

Alternative fuels are increasingly popular as countries seek energy independence and attempt to lower harmful emissions. The U.S. has led this effort and makes fuels from vegetables, restaurant grease and other materials for use in dedicated and flex fuel vehicles. In dedicated vehicles, single type of fuels can work but in flex fuel vehicles, multiple types of fuels can be use by blending of fuels in a standard ratio as suggested by vehicles manufacturers.



This report considers several types of vehicles. Medium and heavy-duty type commercial vehicles command a major share of the market.



There are three price points considered for developing a complete understanding of alternative fuels for commercial vehicles: $40 barrel per thousand units, $80 barrel per thousand units and $120 barrel per thousand units.Most commonly, the price of fuel depends on the quality and effectiveness of fuel.



The global market value will be different according to fuel price, global value at $120 per barrel is expected to grow with REDACTED% CAGR over the coming five years and the value for the same price of fuel is expected to reach around $REDACTED billion by end of the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102854/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________