New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soft Tissue Allografts: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102852/?utm_source=GNW

It will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of soft tissue allografts with detailed analysis of the competitive environment.



Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence dental diseases, orthopedic surgeries using allografts, and the regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the report. The report includes a market projection for 2026, and a market share analysis for key players.



This report segments the market for soft tissue allografts based on products, applications, and geography.Product types are cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus allografts, dental allografts, collagen allografts, and amniotic allografts.



Applications are orthopedic, dentistry, wound care, and others.



By geographical region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.



Tooth loss is very common and can happen as a result of disease or trauma, and the use of dental implants to provide support for the replacement of missing teeth has a long and multifaceted history.Statistics by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons show that 69% of adults ages 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth to an accident, gum disease, a failed root canal, or tooth decay.



Furthermore, by age 74, 26% of adults have lost all of their permanent teeth. Research on dental implant designs, materials and techniques has increased in the past few years and is expected to expand in the future due to the recent growth of the market for dental implants and the rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry, which points to increased demand for soft tissue allografts.



The increase in life expectancy and oral hygiene concerns have increased total dental visits; and additionally, the aging population plays a pivotal role in driving the demand for soft tissue allografts.



The report also includes a discussion of the major drivers and global dynamics, along with the political, economic, social, and technological factors that will have an impact on the market.Market estimates and forecast figures are provided for all major market segments.



A discussion of the major players is included in the competitive landscape section, which provides trends in product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other agreements.



Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 22 additional tables

- An updated review and in-depth analysis of the global market for soft tissue allografts

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for global soft tissue allografts market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application and geography

- Highlights of current and future market potential for soft tissue allografts with clinical applications in the treatment of dental disease, facial dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgical process

- Discussion of market dynamics, industry structure, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence dental diseases, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the biotech industry

- Coverage of country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, Australia, GCC countries and South Africa within the regional segment

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of this market

- Review of patents issued for tissue allograft products and therapies, new developments and potential markets for future developments

- Discussion of market regulations and reimbursement policies for transplant procedures within/outside the U.S., and treatment in the EU countries

- Insight into the growth development strategies of the major players operating within the global market and their key competitive landscape

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings



Summary

The global market for soft tissue allografts was valued at approximately REDACTED in 2020.Among product segments, the cartilage allografts segment accounted for the highest market share.



The cartilage allografts segment recorded REDACTED in revenue in 2020 and it is estimated this segment willgrow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand for soft tissue allografts for patients in the U.S., Europe and some Asian countries; a rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, etc.; increase in prevalence of anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction; increasing bone and musculoskeletal transplant program; expansion of

sports medicine and spine/neurology; and significant use for treating prominent or life-threatening disorders caused due to accidents.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The objectives of this study are to provide an in-depth analysis and forecast of the market for soft tissue allografts.The focus is on products and procedures used or under development for surgery, including techniques, therapies, drugs, and diagnostics.



Additionally, a market analysis of soft tissue allografts for applications such as wound care, dentistry, and orthopedic replacement and reconstruction will be explored.



Soft tissue grafts can be used to improve the aesthetics of organs.For example, grafts are used to stop gum recession and improve the gum line.



Soft tissue can be used to cover roots or develop gum tissue which is absent due to excessive gingival recession.Periodontal procedures such as soft tissue grafting stop further dental problems and gum recession, while improving the look of gum tissues.



A variety of bone grafting approaches are available to treat recession cases with significant root prominence and a deficient buccal plate.The selection of graft materials and case type may impact the ability to achieve complete regeneration of the periodontium.



The extensiveness of the root prominence and recession and degree of buccal plate deficiency will impact graft material selection and clinical outcomes. A variety of materials have histologic evidence of complete regeneration with either recession or intrabony defect treatment, including PDGF-bb, enamel matrix derivatives (EMDs), an organic bovine-derived hydroxyapatite matrix, and freeze-dried bone allograft.



The report is designed to provide the reader with a background on the soft tissue allografts market and tools to make decisions regarding expansion and penetration in this market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102852/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________