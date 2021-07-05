New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Information Technology" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0128139/?utm_source=GNW

The report covers the market environment for healthcare information technology and related regulations or legislation in specific countries.



The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.



The report also provides market projections to 2026, company profiles, and market segmentation by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



Report Includes

- 25 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An updated review of the global healthcare information technology (IT) market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Discussion of market opportunities and industry structure, applications and business considerations of healthcare IT systems, along with ongoing dramatic changes in the structure of healthcare sector

- Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for healthcare IT market, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology/system and geography

- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for clinical healthcare IT technologies, as well as market analysis and forecasting for key health IT systems — EHRs, provider order entry systems, electronic prescribing system, laboratory information system, PACs, telemedicine and other clinical decision support technologies

- Emphasis on the selected clinical IT systems/software applications that facilitate or provide input into the healthcare process, as well as dedicated hardware and online services used to run them

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of this market

- Insight into the supplier landscape and company share analysis of major players operating within the global healthcare IT market, and their market development strategies

- Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including Optum (UnitedHealth Group), Cerner Corp., Cognizant, Philips, IBM, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Athenahealth, and GE Healthcare



Summary

Health information technology (health IT) refers to the computer systems that healthcare professionals —and, increasingly, individuals—use to store, share and analyze health data.



The market for healthcare IT is expected to grow, mainly due to rising healthcare costs and the emerging trend towards digitization of healthcare facilities. By type, telemedicine has the major market share at REDACTED%, followed by electronic health records (REDACTED%) and picture archiving and communications (REDACTED%).



Some U.S. hospitals that use electronic health records (EHRs) exclusively report relatively high levels of patient satisfaction with their overall treatment. EHRs can support some of the pharmaceutical industry’s data needs, including improved drug safety surveillance, clinical trial recruitment and support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0128139/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________