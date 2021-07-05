The global space-based RF & microwave technology market is estimated to reach $14,015.8 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.26% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Application, End User, Component, Frequency and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102850/?utm_source=GNW



Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market by Platform



The global space-based RF & microwave technology market has been segmented based on platforms including space-based platforms and ground-based platforms.The space-based platforms segment consisting of satellites, launch vehicles, and other man-made celestial objects like deep space probes and exploration rovers.



The satellite segment within the space-based platforms is expected to dominate the global space-based RF & microwave technology market, on account of a major focus toward establishing satellite constellations for high-speed data transfer rates.



Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market by Application



The global space-based RF & microwave technology market has been segmented based on application, including communication, earth-observation, navigation/GPS, technology development.The communication application is expected to be the front runner in the global space-based RF & microwave technology market, mainly to cater to the rising market demand for the end user to have a stable and high-speed data connection.



Furthermore, the emergence of a fifth-generation network and the approach taken by industry players to cater to end users directly instead of passing network distribution centers would drive the market and generate new opportunities.



Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market by End User



The global space-based RF/microwave technology market has been segmented based on end users, including government and military, logistics, media and telemetry, oil and gas, environment and monitoring.The government and military segment is estimated to dominate the global space-based RF/microwave technology market, owing to its requirement to use satellite networks for various military, surveillance, and communication activities.



In addition, a secure and stable high-speed communication network is required to ensure safe operations have allowed nations to place their individual communication systems in space and establish a private network. This initiative has spurred market opportunities within the global space-based RF & microwave technology market.



Space-Based RF & Microwave Technology Market by Region



The global space-based RF & microwave technology market has been segmented based on region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global space-based RF & microwave technology market.



This is due to a significant number of companies based in the region, and increased spending by government organizations such as NASA on the procurement of RF components for space applications.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key companies operating in the market include ASELSAN A.?., Airbus S.A.S., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HUBER+SUHNER AG, Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc, Teledyne Technologies, Thales Group, and TTI Norte S.L. (TTI).



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space-based RF & microwave technology industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________