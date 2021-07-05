The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market is estimated to reach $2.58 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.15% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Application, Flight Vehicle Type, System, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102848/?utm_source=GNW





Market Segmentation



Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market by Vehicle Types



The sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market has been segmented based on various flight vehicle types, including sub-orbital reusable vehicle, high-altitude balloon, and parabolic aircraft.The sub-orbital reusable vehicles segment is expected to lead the sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market.



The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing number of emerging companies involved in developing such reusable vehicles that will carry out sub-orbital transportation.



Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market by End User



The sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market has been segmented based on end users, including commercial, military, and government.The government end-user segment is anticipated to dominate the sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market.



The factors contributing to this growth are the increasing number of partnerships and contracts that government agencies are forming with commercial players for several sub-orbital transportation applications.



Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market by Region



The sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market has been segmented based on region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.North America is expected to dominate the global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market during the forecast period.



The number of growing successful demonstrations and test flights carried out by key players in this market has created an opportunity not only for them but also for other players who want to enter the market.Apart from this, these successful demonstrations have proven the viability of these systems and may push these companies to commercialize their product offerings.



Additionally, several spaceports, such as the West Texas Launch Site and Spaceport America launch site, which support sub-orbital spaceflights, are also expected to boost the sub-orbital transportation and space tourism operations, which in turn will drive the market growth.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The key companies operating in the market, include Blue Origin, Equatorial Space Systems Pte Ltd., exos Aerospace Systems & Technologies, inc., Near Space Corp., Orbspace, PD AeroSpace, LTD, Raven Aerostar, SpaceX, Swedish Space Corporation, Space Perspective, UP Aerospace Inc., Virgin Galactic, World View Enterprises, Zero Gravity Corporation, Zero 2 Infinity S.L.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space industry. Accordingly, a structured approach is followed, which include segmenting pool of players under three mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive parts, holding a 100% pie of the market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Singapore

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102848/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________