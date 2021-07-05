Worldwide Fiber Reinforced Composites Industry to 2026 - Ongoing Research on Reducing the Price of Carbon Fibers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Research Report by Fiber Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market size was estimated at USD 171.80 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 185.64 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.39% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 278.61 Billion by 2026.



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Fiber Reinforced Composites to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Fiber Type, the Fiber Reinforced Composites Market was examined across Carbon Fibers and Fiberglass.

Based on Matrix Type, the Fiber Reinforced Composites Market was examined across Metal Matrix, Non-metal Matrix, and Polymer Matrix.

Based on Application, the Fiber Reinforced Composites Market was examined across Automotive, Construction, Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Equipments.

Based on Geography, the Fiber Reinforced Composites Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber Reinforced Composites Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, including Argosy Minerals Limited, Cytec Industries Incorporated, Hexcel Corporation, Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Quantum Composites, Inc., SABIC, Toray Industries, Inc., TPI Composites Inc., and Zoltek Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber Reinforced Composites Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in the use of fiber-reinforced composites in the automotive industry

5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for the fuel-efficient vehicles

5.1.1.3. Growing need for fiber-reinforced composites in the electronics & electrical industry

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with the production of fiber-reinforced composites

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing researches on reducing the price of carbon fibers

5.1.3.2. Increasing demand for lightweight & rigid advanced composite materials for automotive and aerospace applications in North America

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of easily accessible substitute products

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Carbon Fibers

6.3. Fiberglass



7. Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Matrix Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Metal Matrix

7.3. Non-metal Matrix

7.4. Polymer Matrix



8. Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Construction

8.4. Defense

8.5. Electronic

8.6. Industrial Equipments



9. Americas Fiber Reinforced Composites Market



10. Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composites Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber Reinforced Composites Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Argosy Minerals Limited

13.2. Cytec Industries Incorporated

13.3. Hexcel Corporation

13.4. Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.

13.5. PolyOne Corporation

13.6. Quantum Composites, Inc.

13.7. SABIC

13.8. Toray Industries, Inc.

13.9. TPI Composites Inc.

13.10. Zoltek Corporation



14. Appendix



