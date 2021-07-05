$1.3+ Billion Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market (2020 to 2026) - by Capacity, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market Research Report by Capacity, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market size was estimated at USD 1,335.62 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,428.88 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.32% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 2,040.70 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Capacity, the Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market was examined across 101 to 150 ml, 50 to 100 ml, Above 150 ml, and Less than 50 ml.

Based on Cap Type, the Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market was examined across Fez Cap, Flip Top Cap, Nozzle Cap, and Stand-up Cap.

Based on End User, the Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market was examined across Commercial, Cosmetics, Food, Home and Other Personal Care, Oral Care, and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Geography, the Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market, including Albea Group, Albea S.A., Ambertube International, Amcor Limited, Burhani Group of Industries, CCL Industries, Essel Propack Limited, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Impact International Pty. Ltd., IntraPac International Corporation, Kaizaharra Corporacion Empresarial S.L, Karl Holl GmbH & Co. KG by Alltub SAS, Lajovic Tuba D.O.O., Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG, Montebello Packaging Inc., Norway Pack AS by Bergen Plastics AS, Perfektup Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG, Plastube Inc, The Berry Global Group, Inc., Tubapack A.S., Tubopress Italia Spa, and ZALESI a. s..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand for more premium consumer products across the globe

5.1.1.2. Increasing in the packaging industry in the cosmetics and personal care industry

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Adverse effects on the environment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the eco-friendliness of aluminum barrier laminate tubes

5.1.3.2. Population explosion and growing awareness about dental hygiene

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of low cost rigid packaging formats for light- weighting

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market, by Capacity

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 101 to 150 ml

6.3. 50 to 100 ml

6.4. Above 150 ml

6.5. Less than 50 ml



7. Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market, by Cap Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fez Cap

7.3. Flip Top Cap

7.4. Nozzle Cap

7.5. Stand-up Cap



8. Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Cosmetics

8.4. Food

8.5. Home and Other Personal Care

8.6. Oral Care

8.7. Pharmaceuticals



9. Americas Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market



10. Asia-Pacific Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aluminum Barrier Laminate Tubes Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Albea Group

13.2. Albea S.A.

13.3. Ambertube International

13.4. Amcor Limited

13.5. Burhani Group of Industries

13.6. CCL Industries

13.7. Essel Propack Limited

13.8. Hoffmann Neopac AG

13.9. Huhtamaki Oyj

13.10. Impact International Pty. Ltd.

13.11. IntraPac International Corporation

13.12. Kaizaharra Corporacion Empresarial S.L

13.13. Karl Holl GmbH & Co. KG by Alltub SAS

13.14. Lajovic Tuba D.O.O.

13.15. Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG

13.16. Montebello Packaging Inc.

13.17. Norway Pack AS by Bergen Plastics AS

13.18. Perfektup Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

13.19. Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG

13.20. Plastube Inc

13.21. The Berry Global Group, Inc.

13.22. Tubapack A.S.

13.23. Tubopress Italia Spa

13.24. ZALESI a. s.



14. Appendix

