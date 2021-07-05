Holberton School to open a new campus in Paris, France, in partnership with Actual Group

SAN FRANCISCO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School, a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers today announced it will open a new campus in Paris, France, with its partner Actual Group. This will bring the total number of Holberton Schools around the world to 27 in September this year.



With more than 30 years of experience, 470 agencies, 2,900 permanent employees, Actual Leader Group is one of the most successful French staffing and recruiting agencies. It supports 22,000 companies and nearly 120,000 temporary workers in Europe. The partnership with Holberton and Actual Group was announced in March this year, and since then, two other schools have been launched in France: one in Lille, and one in Laval, where Actual Group HQ is located. The Paris campus will be the third Holberton School campus in France. A Fourth campus is scheduled to open in Toulouse, France, next year.

This third campus will extend this partnership and extend the Holberton School footprint in France.

While Holberton will continue to ensure technical excellence amongst the students, Actual Group will help place Holberton School students on the labor market, Paris being where the need for software engineering talent is one of the biggest in Europe.

“For us, the alliance between Holberton School and Actual Group is the unique opportunity to combine one of the best training courses in the world in digital professions with the assurance of a job upon graduation,” said Samuel Tual, Chairman of Actual Group. “Many of our customers and partners tell us about their difficulties in recruiting tech profiles to cover their digitalization needs. Faced with this observation, we decided to grasp the nettle and help train its new experts. Our objective: to respond more quickly to the needs of our customers and to guarantee them profiles of excellence.”

Holberton School Paris first cohort will begin in September, synchronizing with Holberton’s 26 other campuses spanning 18 additional countries.

Learn more: https://blog.holbertonschool.com/we-are-opening-a-new-holberton-school-campus-in-paris-france-in-september/

About Actual Group

Actual Group is part of the Actual Leader Group, which is the 7th largest player and independent French leader in the employment market in France. Actual Group offers a set of solutions for employment and skills: Temporary Work, Recruitment, Support, and Training. Read more www.groupeactual.eu

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is offering students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Co-founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier, Holberton School has 27 campuses all over the world. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

For Media Relations contact:

Julien Barbier

press@holbertonschool.com