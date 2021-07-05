Worldwide Yogurt Industry to 2027 - Featuring General Mills, Nestle and Yakult Honsha Among Others

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yogurt Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



People all over the world are becoming more heath conscious and choosing healthy diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Yogurt, being a source of nutrients required for maintaining good health and several other benefits associated with it, is gaining preference among the population irrespective of age, gender and region. Further, over the years, the consumption of yogurt has gone from strength to strength at different meal occasions - from breakfast to lunch and supper to dinner, becoming the favourite among consumers from all age groups.



The availability of yogurt in different product forms, tastes, i.e. plain, flavoured, with toppings, etc. has helped the product to become a universal dairy product. Since yogurt is easy to swallow, it is considered as a key protein source for young children and elderly persons. The emergence of yogurt as a food product, consumption of which is not limited to particular meal time or consumers, is expected to drive its demand over the coming years



Moreover, strategies adopted by major players such as partnerships and merger & acquisitions are expected to facilitate market growth. For instance, in June 2016, General Mills entered a strategic sourcing partnership with Organic Valley, to assist the conventional dairy farms transition to certified organic products.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global yogurt market size (US$ Million & KT), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2020 - 2027), considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new Product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global yogurt market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study are General Mills Inc., Nestle S.A., Danone, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Ultima Foods, Inc., Chobani, LLC, Sodiaal, Muller UK & Ireland Group LLP, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd. and African Players; Parmalat S.p.A., Juhayan Food Industries, Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd., Chi Limited, Brookside Dairy Limited, Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited, Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd., Jesa Farm Dairy Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, product up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global yogurt market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global yogurt manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analysing the global yogurt market.

