The global silicone resins market is estimated to be USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026

The increasing demand from industrial segments, automotive & transportation and building & construction is boosting the demand for silicone resins.



Methyl Silicone Resins is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the silicone resins market during the forecast period.

Methyl Silicone Resins is the fastest-growing type segment in the silicone resins market.Methyl Silicone Resins are widely used in topcoats to provide protection to the surface exposed to weather and high temprature.



It accounted for a share of about 42.4% of the silicone resins market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Elastomers is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the silicone resins market during the forecast period.

Elastomers is the fastest-growing application segment in the silicone resins market.Rising number of automotive & sealants, building & construction and industrial end-use industries will drive the demand for silicone resins in the insulating glass application.



It accounted for a share of about 40.4% of the silicone resins market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Industrial is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use in the silicone resins market during the forecast period.

Industrial is the fastest-growing curing type segment in the silicone resins market.The growth in this segment is attributed to increased use of silicone resis in various applications, such aspaints & coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers, among others.



It accounted for a share of about 20.4% of the silicone resins market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is the largest market for silicone resins

APAC is the largest and market of silicone resins, with China being the major emerging market.APAC accounted for the largest share of the silicone resins market in 2020.



The market in the region is growing because of increased foreign investments because of cheap labor and availability of raw materials.The growing demand from automobile industry, government proposals to improve manufacturing and rising capital intensive construction, coupled with the increase in demand from industrial, automotive & transportation and building & construction end-uses.



It accounted for a share of about 52.3% of the silicone resins market, in terms of value, in 2020.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America - 7%



The silicone resins market comprises major solution providers, such as The Dow Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industry AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan) and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the silicone resins market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the silicone resins market based on type, application, end-use industry and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the silicone resins market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in silicone resins market

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for silicone resins

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments

