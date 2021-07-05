Worldwide Disinfectant Wipes Industry to 2030 - Featuring Claire Manufacturing, CleanWell and Dreumex USA Among Others

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfectant Wipes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global disinfectant wipes market across the globe. The publisher's study offers valuable information about the global disinfectant wipes market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), have been elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global disinfectant wipes market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis of business strategies of leading market players has also been featured in the study on the global disinfectant wipes market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global disinfectant wipes market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global disinfectant wipes market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key factors influencing the disinfectant wipes market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global disinfectant wipes market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the future scope and current trends in terms of sizing and end use of the global disinfectant wipes market?

What is the revenue of the global disinfectant wipes market based on the respective segments?

Which are the key strategies used by top players of the global disinfectant wipes market?

Which are the leading companies in the global disinfectant wipes market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Wipes Market Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Raw Material Analysis

5.9. Regulation & Guidelines

5.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.11. Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2030

5.11.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5.11.2. Market Volume Projection (Million Units)



6. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Product Type, 2018 - 2030

6.1.1. Personal Care Wipes

6.1.1.1. Baby Care Wipes

6.1.1.2. Feminine Wipes

6.1.1.3. Period Care Wipes

6.1.1.4. Face Care Wipes

6.1.1.5. Hand Disinfecting Wipes

6.1.1.6. Others

6.1.2. Household or Homecare Wipes

6.1.2.1. Surface/Floor Cleaning Wipes

6.1.2.2. Toilet Wipes

6.1.2.3. Kitchen Cleaning Wipes

6.1.2.4. Antibacterial Wipes

6.1.2.5. Others

6.1.3. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type



7. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category

7.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Category, 2018-2030

7.1.1. Biodegradable

7.1.2. Non-Biodegradable

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Category



8. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Category

8.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Product Category, 2018 - 2030

8.1.1. Alcohol Based Wipes

8.1.2. Alcohol Free Wipes

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Category



9. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Pack Size

9.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Pack Size, 2018 - 2030

9.1.1. Small

9.1.2. Medium

9.1.3. Large

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Pack Size



10. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Scented Type

10.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Scented Type, 2018 - 2030

10.1.1. Unscented Wipes

10.1.2. Scented Wipes

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Scented Type



11. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

11.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By End-use, 2018-2030

11.1.1. Residential

11.1.2. Commercial

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-use



12. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (Million Units & US$ Mn) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

12.1.1. Online

12.1.1.1. E-commerce Websites

12.1.1.2. Company Owned Websites

12.1.2. Offline

12.1.2.1. Large Format Stores

12.1.2.2. Specialty Stores

12.1.2.3. Pharmacies

12.1.2.4. Independent Retailers

12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



13. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

13.1. Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units), by Region, 2018 - 2030

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Europe

13.1.2.1. Western Europe

13.1.2.2. Eastern Europe

13.1.2.3. Rest of Europe

13.1.3. Asia Pacific

13.1.4. Middle East & Africa

13.1.5. Latin America

13.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region

14. North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Europe Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Middle East & Africa Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Market Analysis and Forecast

19. Competition Landscape

19.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

19.2. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

19.2.1. Claire Manufacturing

19.2.1.1. Company Overview

19.2.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.1.3. Revenue

19.2.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.2. CleanWell, LLC

19.2.2.1. Company Overview

19.2.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.2.3. Revenue

19.2.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.3. Colgate-Palmolive Company

19.2.3.1. Company Overview

19.2.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.3.3. Revenue

19.2.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.4. Dreumex USA Inc.

19.2.4.1. Company Overview

19.2.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.4.3. Revenue

19.2.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.5. Kimberly Clark Corporation

19.2.5.1. Company Overview

19.2.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.5.3. Revenue

19.2.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.6. Parker Laboratories, Inc.

19.2.6.1. Company Overview

19.2.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.6.3. Revenue

19.2.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.7. Procter & Gamble

19.2.7.1. Company Overview

19.2.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.7.3. Revenue

19.2.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.8. Reckitt Benckiser

19.2.8.1. Company Overview

19.2.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.8.3. Revenue

19.2.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.9. Seventh Generation Inc.

19.2.9.1. Company Overview

19.2.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.9.3. Revenue

19.2.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.10. The Clorox Company

19.2.10.1. Company Overview

19.2.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.10.3. Revenue

19.2.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview



20. Key Takeaways

20.1. Identification of Potential Market Spaces, by Segments

20.1.1. By Product Type

20.1.2. By Type

20.1.3. By Scented Type

20.1.4. By Pack Size

20.1.5. By Distribution Channel

20.2. Understanding the Buying Process of the Customers

20.2.1. Preferred Mode of Buying Products

20.2.2. Preferred Pricing

20.2.3. Target Audience

20.3. Preferred Sales & Marketing Strategy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oblvwc