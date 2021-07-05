The global current sensor market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021–2026

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Current Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Loop Type, Technology, Output Type, End-User And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761033/?utm_source=GNW

Deployment of IoT and IIoT with current sensors and increasing manufacturing of hybrid and electric cars create a strong demand for current sensor for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.



Consumer Electronics end user to witness the highest CAGR in current sensor market during 2021–2026.



The current sensor market for consumer electronics segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The consumer electronics segment includes home appliances, smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, etc.



Sensors play an important role in improving the performance of a range of consumer electronic devices and creating effective human–machine interfaces.As technologies used in consumer electronics are evolving, smart consumer electronics devices are being manufactured, thereby leading to an improved lifestyle of people.



Current sensors are expected to witness high adoption in consumer electronic devices in the coming years.



APAC is expected to hold a largest share of current sensor market by 2026.

The current sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to the increased use of these sensors in the automotive, building automation, energy, and manufacturing industries.APAC is one of the important regions for the automotive industry due to increased passenger car manufacturing and sales in various countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



The growing adoption of isolated current sensors for electric and hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the market for current sensors in APAC.



