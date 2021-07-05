The newly updated report indicates that the global biometric vehicle access technologies Market was valued at around US$xx million in 2020

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102929/?utm_source=GNW



Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market - our new study reveals current and future trends, major driving factors, regulatory framework, and predicted revenues/volume



Rising automotive sector especially in APAC region, increasing concern regarding the vehicle safety and security, high adoption of connected and luxury vehicles, growing innovation along with advanced technology, and reduction of car security related loss; are the prime factors fueling the overall market growth. The rising demand of connected and luxury vehicles is another factor enhancing the demand of overall biometric vehicle access technologies. The growing number of cars and trucks on the world’s streets necessitates more intelligent modes of urban transportation than traditional modes, and today’s smart cities are delivering the smart technology needed for connected vehicle systems to be implemented.

. Fingerprint Cards AB expanded access control portfolio with new range of colors in 2021. To enable greater choice and enhance product design, two additional colors are now available for the sensors in the access series, featuring additional white and silver versions alongside existing black option. The new color range follows increasing market demand for design flexibility in a variety of access control use cases.

. Fujitsu Frontech North America, Inc., has acquired Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, Texas-based biometric hardware, software and solutions provider in 2020.

. Synaptics Incorporated has completed the acquisition of DisplayLink Corp., a leader in universal docking solutions and high-performance video compression technology in 2020.



Which region might offer good growth potential in the coming years?



Europe dominated the global biometric vehicle access market in 2020. The European market was valued at US$xx Mn in 2020 and expected to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2021-2031. Europe has an advanced banking sector and public transport which uses advanced access technology. This has helped biometric vehicle access technology to establish a strong foothold in the European market. Europe is home to many automotive OEMs which manufacturers high end luxury cars and heavy commercial vehicles. Europe is the largest market for the high-end vehicles and due to this reason Europe acquired the largest market share in the biometric vehicle access market.



Consumers in Europe are often more adaptive toward new technologies and the change in regulation, particularly in Germany, Spain, France, UK, Russia, Poland, and Italy, is expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period. Biometric vehicle access technologies manufacturers are focusing more on research and development to launch their products or technology into the market, which is anticipated to positively impact the market growth



How the COVID-19 has impacted the global biometric vehicle access technologies market?



The market is being further studied in terms of multiple recovery patterns (V-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped, and W-shaped) to offer a bird’s eye view on each element of the market as a result of the COVID-19. The worldwide automobile sector was impacted hard and quickly by the COVID-19 epidemic. COVID-19 has caused supply chain disruption, supply and demand imbalances, severe government rules in the form of total or partial lockout, labor non-availability, large-scale production disruptions, and the closure of assembly factories, to name a few symptoms. Furthermore, COVID-19 has placed significant pressure on a market that is still experiencing a worldwide demand slowdown, which is expected to lead to further merger and acquisition activity.



This report will enhance your understanding about the biometric vehicle access technologies Market in terms of demand drivers, regulatory framework, major players, key strategic initiatives taken, major challenges, and trends in the industry.



The newly updated report indicates that the global biometric vehicle access technologies Market was valued at around US$xx million in 2020 (pre COVID-19 forecast) and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of xx% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Rising automotive sector especially in APAC region (China, India, Japan, and South Korea), increasing concern regarding the safety and security, supportive government regulation for the use of biometric technologies in automotive vehicle, growing innovation along with advanced technology, and reduction of car security related loss; are the prime factors driving the demand of biometric vehicle access technologies across the globe.



Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market: By Biometric Type

. Face Recognition

. Fingerprint Recognition

. Iris Recognition

. Others



Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market: By Vehicle Type

. Passenger Vehicles

. Light Commercial Vehicles

. Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market: By Electric Vehicle Type

. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 22 leading national markets:

. North America Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Outlook

- US Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Canada Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Mexico Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Outlook

- Germany Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Spain Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- France Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- UK Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Russia Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Czech Republic Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Italy Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Slovakia Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Poland Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Romania Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Hungary Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Belgium Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Portugal Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Europe Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Outlook

- China Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Japan Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- India Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- South Korea Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Thailand Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Indonesia Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of APAC Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of World Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Outlook

- South America Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Middle East Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Africa Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the biometric vehicle access technologies market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Based on our estimates, overall revenue for biometric vehicle access technologies market will surpass $xx million in 2021. We predict very strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our report identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



