English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 June to Friday 2 July:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,107 1,018,060,491 28 June 2021 724 17,387.5967 12,588,620 29 June 2021 306 17,487.0915 5,351,050 30 June 2021 322 17,526.2733 5,643,460 1 July 2021 535 17,448.4860 9,334,940 2 July 2021 221 17,602.9412 3,890,250 Total 28 June-2 July 2,108 36,808,320 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,234 17,461.2524 39,008,438 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 28,023 471,168,372 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 76,449 1,093,877,248 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 288,381 4,327,534,598 28 June 2021 3,642 17,987.1087 65,509,050 29 June 2021 1,537 18,103.1978 27,824,615 30 June 2021 1,618 18,157.3888 29,378,655 1 July 2021 2,688 18,100.5208 48,654,200 2 July 2021 1,105 18,278.4706 20,197,710 Total 28 June-2 July 10,590 191,564,230 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 6,779 18,089.1624 122,626,432 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 112,107 1,964,607,214 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 305,750 4,641,725,260

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 54,133 A shares and 229,448 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.46% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 July 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments