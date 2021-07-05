Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 June to Friday 2 July:                                             

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)72,107 1,018,060,491
28 June 202172417,387.596712,588,620
29 June 202130617,487.09155,351,050
30 June 202132217,526.27335,643,460
1 July 202153517,448.48609,334,940
2 July 202122117,602.94123,890,250
Total 28 June-2 July2,108 36,808,320
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,23417,461.252439,008,438
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)28,023 471,168,372
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)76,449 1,093,877,248
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)288,381 4,327,534,598
28 June 20213,64217,987.108765,509,050
29 June 20211,53718,103.197827,824,615
30 June 20211,61818,157.388829,378,655
1 July 20212,68818,100.520848,654,200
2 July 20211,10518,278.470620,197,710
Total 28 June-2 July10,590 191,564,230
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*6,77918,089.1624122,626,432
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)112,107 1,964,607,214
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)305,750 4,641,725,260

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 54,133 A shares and 229,448 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.46% of the share capital.                 

                                                                                                                         

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 5 July 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

