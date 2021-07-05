The Worldwide CRRT Industry is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market by Product (Disposables (Hemofilters, Bloodlines), Machine, Dialysates, Renal Replacement Fluids), Modality (SCUF, CVVH, CVVHD, CVVHDF), Patient (Adult, Pediatrics, Neonates), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2026 from USD 1.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The dialysate and replacement fluid segment to capture the largest share in continuous renal replacement therapy market, by product, during the forecast period

The dialysate and replacement fluid segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the significant rise in demand for CRRT in the treatment of hemodynamically unstable patients, the increased number of manufacturers offering dialysate and replacement fluids for renal replacement therapy, and the strong presence of players in the market.

The CVVHDF segment to witness highest growth rate in continuous renal replacement therapy market, by modality in 2021

The CVVHDF modality segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing preference of CVVHDF modality among a nephrologist and critical care physician, and the advantages such as better clearance of medium-sized solutes as compared to hemodialysis (owing to the combination of hemofiltration with the continuous HD procedure), proper acid-base balance without additional intervention, and a significant reduction in CRRT-related phosphate depletion area likely to play strong role in supporting the growth of the segment in the coming years.

The Adults segment accounted for the largest share of the continuous renal replacement therapy, by age group, in 2021

The rapidly growing cases of adult acute renal disease injury across the globe and the rising number of hospital admission among youth adults are playing a critical role in increasing the adoption of CRRT among adult age group population. Moreover, increasing frequency of aggressive surgical and medical interventions among adults, and the increasing the risk of developing AKI and further contributing to the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in the awareness of continuous renal replacement therapy, increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing patient population, rising sepsis incidence, increasing prevalence of hypertension & diabetes (major causes of AKI), the high use of CRRT in Australia and Japan, improving healthcare expenditure on renal diseases, and increasing accessibility to CRRT for AKI treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Overview

4.2 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Share, by Age Group, 2021

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by Product and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

5.2.1.2 Growing Number of ICU Patients with AKI and Increasing Incidence of Sepsis

5.2.1.3 Increasing Clinical Advantage of CRRT Over Intermittent Blood Purification

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

5.2.1.5 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines in North America

5.2.2.2 High Procedural Cost of CRRT

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets in APAC and Row

5.2.3.2 Increasing Applications of CRRT

5.2.3.2.1 Evolution of CRRT from a Simple Renal Replacement Treatment to Multi-Organ Support Therapy

5.2.3.2.2 Progression of CRRT from Adaptive Renal Devices to Multipurpose Treatment Machines

5.2.3.3 Ongoing Research to Establish the Safety and Efficacy Profile of CRRT

5.2.3.4 Development of CRRT Systems for Pediatric Patients

5.2.3.4.1 The Carpediem Project

5.2.3.5 Untapped Growth Opportunities in North America

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Complexity of CRRT

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standard Treatment Guidelines in Developing Nations

5.2.4.3 Shortage of Trained ICU Professionals in Developing Nations

5.2.4.4 Poor Reimbursement Scenario in Developing Countries

5.2.4.5 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of CRRT

5.3 Global Regulatory Landscape

5.4 Global Reimbursement Scenario

5.5 COVID-19 Impact on the CRRT Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Coverage

5.8 Pricing Trend Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by Product

7 Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by Modality

8 Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by Age Group

9 Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Baxter International Inc.

11.1.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.1.4 Analyst's View

11.1.2 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

11.1.2.1 Business Overview

11.1.2.2 Products Offered

11.1.2.3 Recent Developments

11.1.2.4 Analyst's View

11.1.3 NIKKISO Co. Ltd.

11.1.3.1 Business Overview

11.1.3.2 Products Offered

11.1.3.3 Analyst's View

11.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.1.4.1 Business Overview

11.1.4.2 Products Offered

11.1.4.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4.4 Analyst's View

11.1.5 Medtronic plc

11.1.5.1 Business Overview

11.1.5.2 Products Offered

11.1.5.3 Recent Developments

11.1.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.1.6.1 Business Overview

11.1.6.2 Products Offered

11.1.7 Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

11.1.7.1 Business Overview

11.1.7.2 Products Offered

11.1.8 Nipro Corporation

11.1.8.1 Business Overview

11.1.8.2 Products Offered

11.1.8.3 Recent Developments

11.1.9 Infomed SA

11.1.9.1 Business Overview

11.1.9.2 Products Offered

11.1.9.3 Recent Developments

11.1.9.4 Analyst's View

11.1.10 Medica S.p.A.

11.1.10.1 Business Overview

11.1.10.2 Products Offered

11.1.11 Medites Pharma Spol. S.R.O

11.1.11.1 Business Overview

11.1.11.2 Products Offered

11.1.12 Medical Components, Inc.

11.1.12.1 Business Overview

11.1.12.2 Products Offered

11.1.13 SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd.

11.1.13.1 Business Overview

11.1.13.2 Products Offered

11.1.13.3 Recent Developments

11.1.14 Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

11.1.14.1 Business Overview

11.1.14.2 Products Offered

11.1.15 Anjue Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

11.1.15.1 Business Overview

11.1.15.2 Products Offered

11.2 Emerging Players

11.2.1 Kimal

11.2.2 Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co. Ltd.

11.2.3 Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd.

11.2.4 Dialco Medical Inc.

11.2.5 Browndove Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jdub4