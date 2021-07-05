New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102928/?utm_source=GNW



The Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Report 2021-2031:



The decommissioning of an oil or gas asset is the last stage in its life cycle, after all potential oil or gas has been extracted. Oilfields and infrastructure must be dismantled to make sites reusable for other purposes, to avoid harming the environment and to return the site to its natural condition as much as possible. Almost all leading oil and gas producing countries have reached a stage where some structures are no longer productive, having served functional lifespans. Governments in these countries are formulating and enforcing laws to ensure that decommissioning is performed per regulations, at minimum costs and with minimum or no damage to the environment.



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market by Technology (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Jackside & Topside Removal

. Well Intervention Vessels and Systems

. Cutting and Severing

. Heavy Lift Technologies



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market by Structure (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Fixed Platforms

. Compliant Towers (CT)

. Caissons

. Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPU)

. Well Protectors (WP)

. Subsea Templates (SSTMP)



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market by Technique (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Well Plugging and Abandonment

. Pipeline Decommissioning

. Platform Decommissioning

. Umbilical Decommissioning

. Subsea Structure Decommissioning



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market by Removal (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Leave in Place

. Partial Removal

. Toppled in Place

. Complete Removal



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market by Services (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Project management & Compliance

. Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges

. Materials Disposal

. Site Clearance

. Conductor & Power Cable Removal

. Other Decommissioning Services



Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market by Region (COVID Impact Analysis)

. North America

. Europe

. Asia-Pacific

. Latin America

. Middle East & Africa



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 10 leading national markets:

. North America Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- U.S. Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Canada Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Mexico Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- United Kingdom Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Norway Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Netherlands Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Russia Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Ukraine Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- China Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Indonesia Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Malaysia Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Australia Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Vietnam Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- UAE Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Angola Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Saudi Arabia Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- South Africa Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Brazil Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Halliburton Company

. Petrofac Limited

. Weatherford International Plc.

. Schlumberger N.V.

. Subsea 7 S.A.

. TechnipFMC Plc

. John Wood Group PLC

. Ramboll

. Oceaneering International, Inc.

. Baker Hughes Co

. Royal Dutch Shell

. Aker Solutions ASA

. DNV

. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

. Saipem SpA

. Heerema Marine Contractors

. Claxton Engineering

. DeepOcean Group

. AF Gruppen ASA

. Bureau Veritas SA



Overall world revenue for Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031.



Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for technology, services, technique, removal each forecasted at a global and regional level

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, UK, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.



