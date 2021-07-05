Worldwide Reusable Gloves Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Product Type

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reusable Gloves Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Reusable Gloves from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players involved in Reusable Gloves as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- Latex (Natural Rubber) Gloves
- Nitrile Gloves
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Gloves
- Butyl Rubber Gloves
- PU Gloves
Companies Covered:
- Top Glove
- Kossan
- Supermax
- Hartalega
- DPL
- Longcane
- Sempermed
- Ansell
- RUBBEREX
- John Plant Company
- Clorox Australia
- Carolinaglove
- Clean Ones
- Truskin Gloves
- Tianjiao Nanyang
- Dayu
- Xingyu
- Yuy
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Markets Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Reusable Gloves Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export OF Reusable Gloves By Region
8.2 Import OF Reusable Gloves By Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Reusable Gloves Market In North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Reusable Gloves Market Size
9.2 Reusable Gloves Demand By End Use
9.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Reusable Gloves Market In South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Reusable Gloves Market Size
10.2 Reusable Gloves Demand By End Use
10.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Reusable Gloves Market In Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Reusable Gloves Market Size
11.2 Reusable Gloves Demand By End Use
11.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Reusable Gloves Market In Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Reusable Gloves Market Size
12.2 Reusable Gloves Demand By End Use
12.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Reusable Gloves Market In MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Reusable Gloves Market Size
13.2 Reusable Gloves Demand By End Use
13.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Reusable Gloves Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Reusable Gloves Market Size
14.2 Reusable Gloves Demand By End Use
14.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Reusable Gloves Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Reusable Gloves Market Size Forecast
15.2 Reusable Gloves Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition By Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis OF Global Key Vendors
