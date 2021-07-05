Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, India, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The in vitro toxicology testing market has been estimated to reach a value of USD 13,800.5 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. In vitro toxicology can be defined as the toxicological phenomena studied in nonwhole animal models. This broad connotation comprises tissue slices, isolated organs, isolated primary cell cultures, explants cultures, cell lines, and even subcellular fractions like that of mitochondria, microsomes, and even membranes.

Technological advancements in the in vitro toxicology assays, increasing awareness regarding drug product safety, and increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage during drug development, opposition to the use of animals in pre-clinical trials are expected to drive the market growth

Strict regulations by the government for in vitro toxicology testing market are anticipated to restrain the in vitro toxicology testing market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the incapability of in vitro models to regulate immunostimulation and autoimmunity are also expected to be key restraints for the in vitro testing market.

Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Product and Service:

Based on product and service, the market is segmented into consumables, assays, equipment, software, and services. Furthermore, assays segment is further sub segmented into bacterial toxicity assays, enzyme toxicity assays, cell-based Elisa & western blots, receptor-binding assays, tissue culture assays, and others.

The consumable segment of in vitro toxicology testing market holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment till the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to high-quality reagents are used, and repeated use of reagents and media in vitro toxicology studies, are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Method:

Based on the method, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cellular assays, biochemical assays, in silico models, and ex vivo models.

Among these segments, the in silico method, and in vivo method have been observed as recent trends in the in vitro toxicity testing market, and witness substantial growth, in the year 2021. Due to their rapid adoption and technological advancement in these segments will drive the market growth.

Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Toxicity Endpoint and Test

Based on toxicity endpoint and test, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion (ADME), skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization, genotoxicity testing, cytotoxicity testing, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity testing, dermal toxicity, and others.

The organ toxicity segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2021 and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing focus on consumer-product safety, and drug safety, along with the need to screen potential drug targets in the initial stage of drug development.

Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by End User

Based on end user, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, cosmetic and household products, food, and chemicals.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals segment of in vitro toxicology testing market holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment till the forecast period. Toxicological testing is an essential step for drug development, which expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Technology

Based on technology, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, and toxicogenomics.

The cell culture segment of in vitro toxicology testing market is expected to capture the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest segment till the forecast period. The large share can be attributed to highly preferred techniques for toxicity testing and the ability of cell cultures of mimicking in vivo conditions.

Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Region

Based on region, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific registers the highest growth among all of the mentioned segment in 2021, and expected to continue its growth in the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as opposition to animal testing resulting in the use of alternate methods, and the emergence of Contract Research Organization (CROs) for outsourcing toxicology-related research projects.

Recent Developments in the Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

September 2019- Covance in Shanghai opened a new R&D center in China to boost the in vitro toxicology testing market in Asia Pacific region.

August 2019- Abbott signed an agreement with Intoximeters to market Abbott's SoToxa Mobile Test System, a handheld oral fluid solution for alcohol and drug testing in the U.S. The product allows the testing of benzodiazepines, methamphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis (THC).

August 2019- Covance introduced a laboratory solution in its functional service provider (FSPx) offering, including clinical operations capabilities, and clinical analytics service.

COVID-19 Impact on Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Due to outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a major rise in COVID-19 testing and drug research. In the research segment further understand the dynamics of the infection better, which is anticipated to drive the in vitro toxicology research field further. Thus, market will have a positive impact during the COVID-19.

Some Major Findings of the Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global in vitro toxicology testing market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global in vitro toxicology testing market, which include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Covance, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Cyprotex, SGS S.A., BioRad Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Gentronix Limited, BioIVT, MB Research Laboratories, Creative Biolabs, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Shanghai Medicon Inc., Creative Biorray, and Insphero.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global in vitro toxicology testing market

Browse key industry insights spread across 199 pages with 85 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “ In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, By Product & Service (Consumables, Assays, Equipment, Software, And Services), By Methods (Cellular Assays, Biochemical Assays, In Silico Models, and Ex Vivo Models), By Toxicity End Point & Test (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, & Excretion (ADME), Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization, Genotoxicity Testing, Cytotoxicity Testing, Ocular Toxicity, Organ Toxicity, Phototoxicity Testing, Dermal Toxicity, and Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests), By Industry (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Household Products, Food, and Chemicals), By Technology (Cell Culture Technologies, High-throughput Technologies, and Toxicogenomics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size and Forecasting to 2030” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

