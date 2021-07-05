New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102927/?utm_source=GNW



If you read only 1 CO2 enhanced oil recovery report this year - this is the report you need to read. Take a look at our report on CO2 enhanced oil recovery. It’ll give you an idea of what activities are in the global market and how you can leverage your products and services to generate revenue.



How to break through the COVID-19 bottleneck? This report analyses four recovery pathways and helps you to make decision based on our analysis.



Are you Ready To Grab the Big Opportunity?



Today most of the oil companies focus on optimizing the recovery factor (RF) of their oilfields and maintaining the economic oil levels. It is because it is becoming more and more difficult to find new oilfields. The majority of sedimentary oil-containing basins were studied and new results were generally minimal. In remote and environmentally fragile regions, the remaining undeclared basins are situated worldwide. While unconventional concentrations of hydrocarbon, such as very viscous oils, shale oil shales, shale gas and gas hydrates, are extremely high in energy intensive technologies to extract these resources (e.g. steam injection).



What’s your business strategy to tackle stiff competition in the CO2 enhanced oil recovery Market?

. ExxonMobil and Global Thermostat have extended their joint development agreement on technology that absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the air

. Total and Siemens Energy have signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement to research long-term CO2 emission reduction strategies.

. Project Tundra, a Minnkota Power Cooperative effort to construct the world’s largest carbon capture facility at the Milton R. Young Station coal-fired power plant near Center, North Dakota, has awarded a contract to Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC, an Occidental subsidiary, to provide Carbon Storage Consulting Services.



Key questions answered in this exclusive report are:

. What are the implication to contract prices of CO2 enhanced oil recovery projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

. Where is the CO2 enhanced oil recovery power market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



You need to discover how this will impact the CO2 enhanced oil recovery power market today, and over the next 10 years:

. Our 519-page report provides 350 tables and 330 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

. The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

. Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

. Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



This report tells you TODAY how the CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of COVID on CO2 enhanced oil recovery project profiles and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Type (COVID Impact Analysis)



Global CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Breakdown By Spending & Volume (COVID Impact Analysis)

. CAPEX ($Mn)

. OPEX ($Mn)

. Production (MBPD)



Global CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Miscible EOR

. Immiscible EOR



Global CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Co2 Source (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Natural CO2 Deposits

. Carbon Capture & Storage

. Industrial CO2

. Other CO2 Sources



Global CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Equipment (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Drilling Equipment

. Production Well

. Injection Well Equipment

. Lease Equipment

. Other Equipment



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- U.S. CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Canada CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- Germany CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- UK CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Norway CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Italy CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Russia CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Europe CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- China CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- India CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Indonesia CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Asia Pacific CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Latin America CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- Brazil CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Latin America CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Middle East & Africa CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

- Venezuela CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Kuwait CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Oman CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Bahrain CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Saudi Arabia CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

- Rest of Middle East & Africa CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. BP plc

. Total SE

. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

. Royal Dutch Shell

. Chevron Corporation (Chevron)

. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras

. NK Lukoil PAO

. Cenovus Energy Inc

. Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil ASA)

. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

. Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

. Occidental Petroleum Corp.

. Chesapeake Energy

. China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

. ConocoPhillips

. Halliburton Company

. Schlumberger N.V.

. Kinder Morgan, Inc.



Overall world revenue for CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 519-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for Spending, CAPEX, OPEX, Production, Type, Equipment, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Germany, Norway, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Indonesia, and Venezuela among other prominent economies.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery 2021 to 2031 Market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102927/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________