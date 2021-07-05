New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102924/?utm_source=GNW



Discover how to stay ahead



Our 465-page report provides 283 tables and 305 charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market



Market Drivers

. The Impact of Flight Simulation in Aerospace

. Growing Demand for Pilots in the Aviation Industry

. Rising Passenger Volume and Cargo Movements



Market Restraint

. Shortage of Skilled Workforce

. High Maintenance and Challenges Associated with Full Flight Simulator

. COVID Impact on Flight Simulation Training and Aviation Industry



Market Opportunities

. Airbus Forecasts Need for Over 39,000 New Aircraft in the Next 20 Years

. Augmented Reality in Aerospace Industries

. Increasing Number of Airports Globally



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges)

. Product profiles and commercial developments.

. Leading companies operating in this industry.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market by Type

. Full-Flight Simulator

. Fixed-Base Flight Training Device

. Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training

. Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training



Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market by Aircraft Type

. Fixed-wing Aircraft

. Rotorcraft



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:

. North America Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of Latin America

. Middle East and Africa Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market

- GCC

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Key companies operating in Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training industry are given below:

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. CAE Inc.

. FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

. FRASCA International Inc.

. Thales Group

. TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.)

. Indra Sistemas SA

. ELITE Simulation Solutions AG

. ALSIM

. The Boeing Company

. Airbus SE

. Moog Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102924/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________