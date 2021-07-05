Worldwide Tilt Rotor Aircraft Industry to 2028 - Emergence of Unmanned Tilt Rotor Aircraft Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tilt rotor aircraft market was valued at US$ 992.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,766.18 million in 2028. The market it expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during 2020-2028.



A tilt rotor aircraft generates its lift and propulsion with the help of rotors that are mounted at the end of the fixed wing. The rotors are vertically tilted to generate lift and further the aircraft gradually gains forward momentum as the rotors are tilted in horizontal direction. Thus, this enables the aircraft to have vertical take-off and landing capability (VTOL) of a rotary wing aircraft and the range & speed of a fixed wing aircraft.



The tilt rotor aircraft market is experiencing growth owing to increasing year-on-year government budgets for national security. Governments across the world are significantly investing in the procurement of advanced state-of-the-art aircraft fleet. To cater to the dynamic challenges of the defense industry, market players are also investing in the development of robust and innovative aircraft, including tilt rotor aircraft. Additionally, the robust adoption of military unmanned aerial vehicles across the world is fueling the growth of the tilt rotor aircraft market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market



The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak, the defense industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services. However, the outbreak has disrupted the supply chain. In addition, several governments have deprioritized defense spending; instead, they are investing in technologies to combat the spread of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This factor weakened the production and R&D of various defense equipment during 2020, which hindered the growth of the tilt rotor aircraft market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global tilt rotor aircraft market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global tilt rotor aircraft market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Lower Operating Cost of Tilt Rotor Aircraft

5.1.2 Growing Military Spending for Procurement of Advanced Aircraft

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Adoption by Armed Forces of Major Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emergence of Unmanned Tilt Rotor Aircraft

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Tilt Rotor Aircraft for Civil Application

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Tilt Rotor Aircraft - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Overview

6.2 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market, By Type (2020 & 2028)

7.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Manned Aerial Vehicle

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Manned Aerial Vehicle: Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market, By End User (2020 & 2028)

8.3 Civil

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Civil: Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Military

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Military: Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 Rest of World (RoW): Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 BAE Systems plc

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Bell Textron Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Boeing

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Leonardo S.p.A.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Rostec

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC)

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ka4xgo