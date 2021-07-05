Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market (2021 to 2026) - Rise in the Adoption of Cloud Technology and IoT Devices Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Component, Solution (Physical Safety and Security (Video Surveillance Systems, Screening and Scanning) and Cybersecurity (Encryption, Threat Intelligence)), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The post-COVID 19 critical infrastructure protection market size to grow from USD 133.3 billion in 2021 to USD 157.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026.
The major factors fueling the Critical infrastructure protection market include increasing stringent government regulations to increase the adoption of CIP solutions, rising security breaches and attacks pose a threat to physical systems and growing need to secure OT networks in wireless broadband to boost the growth of critical infrastructure protection market across the globe during the forecast period.
Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of services, the CIP market is segmented into risk management services, consulting services, managed services, and maintenance and support services. CIP services are necessary for the protection of people, building infrastructure, IT systems, and critical data. The increased instances of cyberattacks on enterprises, national agencies, defense organizations, and commercial users have become a major concern. In May 2017, a ransomware named WannaCry targeted computers that were run on Windows Operating System (OS). WannaCry is one of the majors cyberattacks in the last three years. Stuxnet and Flame attacks are other cyberattacks that have a major impact. Stuxnet have a direct effect on critical infrastructure, which has a negative impact on cybersecurity environments.
Stuxnet and Flame are believed to be the most vulnerable computer worms created by some national state modular computer malware. Governments and owners of critical infrastructure are taking the assistance of CIP service providers and consultants for streamlining workflows, maximizing efficiencies, and improving security. Several enterprises and agencies offer services, such as field engineering/design (planning, risk analysis, mitigation, and response and reconstitution), IT managed security and services (managed monitoring and cloud-based services), maintenance, and support and consulting. Due to the need for automation in surveillance systems, and information protection and remote monitoring infrastructures such as oil and gas pipelines, smart grids, and nuclear reactors, the demand for unique solutions is on the rise. This requirement is expected to drive the adoption of CIP services during the forecast period.
In Hardware segment, thermal cameras to have the highest market share during the forecast period
Thermal cameras effectively translate heat into visible light to analyze surroundings. Such cameras are widely deployed at critical infrastructure sites for security purposes. Major players are investing in increasing their product portfolios in thermal technologies. In January 2021, Teledyne Technologies (US) announced the acquisition of a thermal camera supplier FLIR Systems for USD 8 billion.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2021
4.3 Market, by Solution, 2021
4.4 Market, by Solution Type, 2021
4.5 Market, by Service, 2021
4.6 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: CAGR of Top Three Solutions and Regions, 2021
4.7 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Stringent Government Regulations to Increase the Adoption of CIP Solutions
5.2.1.2 Rising Security Breaches and Attacks Pose a Threat to Physical Systems
5.2.1.3 Growing Need to Secure Networks
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Procurement Costs of Cip Solutions
5.2.2.2 Technical Complexities and Lack of Interoperability Between Cip Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in the Adoption of Cloud Technology and IoT Devices
5.2.3.2 R&D Investments by Governments and Enterprises to Develop Robust Cip Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Trained Security Analysts to Analyze CIP Systems
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 John F. Kennedy International Airport Provided Security Support from Thales
5.3.2 Argentina's Terminal 6 Agro-Industrial Complex Provided with the Scadafence Security Solution
5.3.3 Owl Perimeter Defense Solution Provided An Effective Solution for Petrochemical Companies
5.3.4 Forcepoint Provides Support to Prevent Online Breaches
5.3.5 At&T Uses Location Analytics to Protect Telecom Infrastructures from Climate Events
5.4 Regulatory Compliances
5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Revenue Shift Yc-Ycc Analysis
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Component
7 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Solution
8 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Vertical
9 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Historical Revenue Analysis
10.4 Market Evaluation Framework
10.5 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
10.6 Ranking of Key Players
10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology
10.7.2 Star
10.7.3 Pervasive
10.7.4 Emerging Leaders
10.7.5 Participants
10.8 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.9 Business Strategy Excellence
10.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
10.10.1 Progressive Companies
10.10.2 Responsive Companies
10.10.3 Dynamic Companies
10.10.4 Starting Blocks
10.11 Strength of Product Portfolio (Startups/SMEs)
10.12 Business Strategy Excellence (Startups/SMEs)
10.13 Competitive Scenario
10.13.1 New Product Launches/Development
10.13.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations
10.13.3 Acquisitions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Major Players
11.2.1 Bae Systems
11.2.2 Lockheed Martin
11.2.3 General Dynamics
11.2.4 Northrop Grumman
11.2.5 Honeywell
11.2.6 AirbUS
11.2.7 Raytheon
11.2.8 Thales
11.2.9 Hexagon Ab
11.2.10 Johnson Controls
11.2.11 Huawei
11.2.12 Optasense
11.2.13 Teltronic
11.2.14 Motorola Solutions
11.2.15 Axis Communications
11.2.16 Waterfall Security Solutions
11.2.17 Rolta
11.2.18 Tyco International
11.2.19 3Xlogic
11.2.20 Sightlogic
11.2.21 Accritical Infrastructure Protectioniter Radar
11.3 Startup Companies
11.3.1 Bayshore
11.3.2 Icritical Infrastructure Protection
11.3.3 Wave Representatives
11.3.4 Mission Secure
11.3.5 Scadafence
12 Adjacent Markets
13 Appendix
