The Global Animal Genetics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.84 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

Our report on animal genetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumption of animal-derived food products and growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases. In addition, growing consumption of animal-derived food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The animal genetics market analysis includes solution segment and geographic landscape.



The animal genetics market is segmented as below:

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



By Solution

• Live animal

• Genetic testing services

• Genetic materials



This study identifies the growing focus on research and development in animal genomics as one of the prime reasons driving the animal genetics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on animal genetics market covers the following areas:

• Animal genetics market sizing

• Animal genetics market forecast

• Animal genetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal genetics market vendors that include Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc, Genus Plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V., and Zoetis Inc. Also, the animal genetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

