The Global Amniotic Membrane Market is expected to grow by $ 954.86 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amniotic Membrane Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102904/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the amniotic membrane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries and the high demand for amniotic membrane in wound repair and reconstruction. In addition, the extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The amniotic membrane market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The amniotic membrane market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cryopreserved amniotic membrane

• Dehydrated amniotic membrane



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds as one of the prime reasons driving the amniotic membrane market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on amniotic membrane market covers the following areas:

• Amniotic membrane market sizing

• Amniotic membrane market forecast

• Amniotic membrane market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amniotic membrane market vendors that include Celularity Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc.TissueTech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., and Human Regenerative Technologies LLC. Also, the amniotic membrane market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102904/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________