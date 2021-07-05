Global Tumor Ablation Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Ablation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tumor ablation market reached a value of US$ 634.2 Million in 2020. Tumor ablation refers to a minimally invasive (MI) technique that is conducted to treat tumors of the kidney, liver, bones and lungs. The ablation system consists of a generator and a needlelike device that delivers the heat directly to the target cells to cause acute cellular necrosis. The procedure destroys benign tumors by inserting a probe and heating it to 100-degree Celsius under Precise Computer Tomography, without extracting them from the body. It can be conducted through Microwave Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Cryoablation, etc. It provides increased accuracy and covers a larger treatment area, along with minimal pain and risk to the patient upon repeated administrations.
The increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to benefits such as the lesser amount of trauma, speedy recovery, reduced complications and shorter hospital stay, MI procedures are gaining widespread preference, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Also, various technological advancements such as the introduction of thermal and laser ablation, irreversible electroporation and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) have enhanced the acceptance of tumor ablation procedures. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies for cancer awareness and treatment methods is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors driving the market include growing healthcare expenditures and rising geriatric population, along with the increasing number of ablation and surgical centers and awareness for ablation procedures that can be conducted over small tumors. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tumor ablation market to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2026.
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Breakup by Technology:
- Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation
- Microwave Ablation
- Cryoablation
- Others
Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment:
- Percutaneous Ablation
- Laparoscopic Ablation
- Surgical Ablation
Market Breakup by Mode of Application:
- Liver Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Kidney Cancer
- Bone Metastasis
- Others
Market Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Specialty Clinics
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic, AngioDynamics Inc., HealthTronics Inc., NeuWave Medical, INTIO Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific, Sonacare Medical, EDAP TMS S.A., ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, IceCure Medical Ltd., MISONIX Inc., Endocare Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., B V M Meditech Pvt., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global tumor ablation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global tumor ablation industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tumor ablation market ?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of treatment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tumor ablation industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tumor ablation industry?
- What is the structure of the global tumor ablation industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global tumor ablation industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tumor Ablation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment
5.6 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Microwave Ablation
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Cryoablation
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment
10.1 Percutaneous Ablation
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Laparoscopic Ablation
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Surgical Ablation
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
11.1 Liver Cancer
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Lung Cancer
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Kidney Cancer
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Bone Metastasis
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by End-User
12.1 Hospitals
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Cancer Specialty Clinics
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Others
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 North America
13.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3 Asia Pacific
13.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Middle East and Africa
13.4.1 Market Trends
13.4.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Forecast
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Medtronic
14.3.2 AngioDynamics Inc
14.3.3 HealthTronics Inc
14.3.4 NeuWave Medical
14.3.5 INTIO Inc
14.3.6 Galil Medical Ltd
14.3.7 Boston Scientific
14.3.8 Sonacare Medical
14.3.9 EDAP TMS S.A.
14.3.10 ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH
14.3.11 IceCure Medical Ltd
14.3.12 MISONIX Inc
14.3.13 Endocare Inc
14.3.14 CooperSurgical Inc
14.3.15 B V M Meditech Pvt
